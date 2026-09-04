Mark Anderl: Where is the Survivor Now?

In July 2020, the house of Mark Anderl and his wife, Esther Salas, became a crime scene when an assailant posing as a deliveryman fired multiple shots at their 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, and Mark. The shooting incident sent shockwaves across the entire community, with the detectives searching for the perpetrator responsible for the homicide. As they found connections between Daniel’s killing and Marc Angelucci’s death, the investigators tied a common suspect to the cases. Besides the investigation, NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Grudge’ also focuses on the severe injuries sustained by Mark Anderl during the shooting and how he recovered.

Mark Anderl Was Shot Alongside His Son at His New Jersey Home

Mark Andrew Anderl was working as an assistant prosecutor at the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office when he met Esther Salas, a law school intern, in 1992. The following year, the two got married surrounded by their loved ones. After years of trying to start a family and enduring several miscarriages, Esther welcomed Daniel Anderl into the world in July 2000. Years later, on July 19, 2020, when Daniel was spending the summer at Mark and Esther’s North Brunswick, New Jersey, home, a man posing as a FedEx driver rang the doorbell and shot the 20-year-old college student to death. During the shooting, the assailant also fired multiple rounds at Mark, wounding him severely.

The paramedics rushed both Daniel and Mark to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, where the former was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, Mark recovered from the gunshot wounds and was taken care of by his wife. Although he had seen the shooter, he was unable to describe him well to the investigators. The following day, the FBI connected the dots and identified Roy Den Hollander, an antifeminist lawyer who took his own life in the Catskills of New York, as the prime suspect in the murders of Daniel and Marc Angelucci and the shooting of Mark Anderl.

Mark Anderl Continues to Work as a Criminal Defense Attorney in New Jersey

Even seven months after the tragic shooting that caused his son’s death, Mark Anderl was reportedly still recovering from his gunshot wounds. The Northeastern University graduate earned his law degree from Brooklyn Law School in 1983 and began his career in 1985 in the District Court of New Jersey. From 1986 to 1996, he worked as an assistant prosecutor at the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Since 1997, he has been serving as a criminal defense attorney, certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey, at Anderl & Oakley, P.C., where he is also a partner with David Oakley.

Over the years, Mark has tried many criminal cases, including murder and sexual assault. Given his experience and competence as a lawyer, he has won several awards and accolades, including Middlesex County Bar Association Practitioner of the Year, New Jersey Top Legal Minds 2012, New York Top Rated Lawyers 2012-2024, Martindale-Hubbell AV Peer Review Rated, and being selected to Super Lawyers multiple times. Mark, a member of the Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers of New Jersey and the Middlesex County Bar Association, also serves as an attorney at Anderl & Arango, specializing in state and federal criminal defense.

Read More: Jared Scheierl: Where is the Survivor Now?