Mark Hogancamp: Where is the Photographer Now?

Starring Steve Carell, Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Welcome to Marwen’ follows the story of Mark Hogancamp, who builds a world for himself after a traumatic incident that rips away his old life. The film takes place after Hogancamp is attacked by five homophobic men, who beat him up so badly that he loses his memories and suffers irreversible damage to his several cognitive functions. However, this does not stop him from taking back control of his life, and against all odds, he perseveres. The film gives a hopeful ending to Mark’s character, but what happened to the real Mark Hogancamp in the aftermath of the film?

Mark Hogancamp Continues to Expand Marwen

Now in his 60s, Mark Hogancamp lives in Kingston, New York. Before the assault and subsequent memory loss, he was married to a woman named Anastasia (the inspiration for the miniature named Anna Romanov in Marwen) for five years. Since then, he has preferred to stay alone and has had minimal social life as he enjoys his privacy. He has also refrained from alcohol since the attack and focused on his health. In 2022, he suffered a stroke but has recovered since.

While Hogancamp has gained recognition for photography of the world he has created and continues to build upon in Marwen, he considers himself more of a film director, considering the detail that goes into each shot. In the early days, he lived on disability checks and restricted himself to eating one meal a day to save money. However, things have been better since his story became public. He has since been the subject of a documentary called ‘Marwencol’ by Jeff Malmberg and the Steve Carell film. He has co-written a book called ‘Welcome to Marwencol.’

Hogancamp’s photographs have regularly been exhibited at art galleries, particularly at the One Mile Gallery in Kingston. In 2015, his photos were presented at the Allouche Gallery in SoHo and were the subject of a book published by Princeton Architectural Press. He also relies on donations and grant money to keep working on the expansion of Marwencol, which now has over 200 characters, of whom more than a hundred thousand pictures have been taken by Hogancamp. Due to the memory loss sustained since the attack, there is nothing that he remembers of his life before it, and he only knows what he has been told by his friends and family.

Hogancamp knows that he served in the Navy for some time and had been a raving alcoholic, which was one of the reasons why his marriage with Anastasia dissolved. He doesn’t remember much about the evening that he was beaten up, but it is reported that he had been pretty drunk that night and befriended a group of young men, whom he told about his liking for wearing women’s shoes. Later, the men ambushed Hogancamp outside the bar and beat him up so badly that he spent the next nine days in a coma. He was supposed to recover in therapy, but when his insurance ran out, he was forced to leave the hospital, following which he turned towards the miniature figures in which he found a world he belonged to.

Having been through such a traumatic experience, Hogancamp asserts that art saved his life, giving him a way “to express [himself], to make sense of the world, and to connect with others in a way that words alone couldn’t.” Creating Marwencol helped him heal and gave him a purpose and hope, which eventually brought him to the attention of his neighbor, David Naugle, in 2004. Naugle noticed Hogancamp trailing the army jeep across the road to age the tires so they would look more authentic in the pictures. When the neighbor found out about Marwencol, he helped Hogancamp share it with the world, and the rest is history.

Talking about the incident and the five men convicted of the crimes against him, Hogancamp said that he has forgiven them and has moved past the anger he initially held for them. Now, he is dedicated to Marwencol and its people, whom he cares for and respects as if they were real people who pose for him and help him tell his stories. His dedication to his creation and the resilience he showed in the face of a deeply traumatic event has made him an inspirational figure to the whole world.

