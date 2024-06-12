Welcome to Marwen: Exploring All Filming Locations

‘Welcome to Marwen’ is a fantasy drama film based on the life of Mark Hogancamp, a traumatized man who deals with his struggles through a make-believe world he constructs in his backyard. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film depicts the dual nature of Mark’s reality. In one, he is a man struggling with PTSD from a brutal assault he endured in the past, and in the other, his life is reflected through the whimsical doll-like figures occupying his detailed World War II-era model village. Suffering from acute memory loss, Mark takes solace in this miniature world of fantasy as it offers him a route to escape and a road to salvation.

The surreal drama combines live-action and visual effects to bring Mark’s fantasy to life while also digging into the harsh tragedy that defines him as a person. With the striking visuals of the animated world dictating the internal workings of Mark’s fractured mind, the mix of surreal, childish fancy with complex topics of resilience, pain, and fortitude establishes an eccentric tone throughout the film. As such, the production crew had to cover a multitude of aesthetics to stitch the fabric of Hogancamp’s reality believably and endearingly, which prompts exploration into the film’s locations.

Where Was Welcome to Marwen Filmed?

The Robert Zemeckis directorial was filmed in Vancouver and the surrounding cities of Coquitlam, Abbotsford, Burnaby, Maple Ridge, and Langley in British Columbia. Principal photography began on August 14, 2017, and was wrapped on October 19, 2017. The crew and filmmaker pinpointed the Westernmost province and its availing buildings and locales to offer suitable neighborhoods to match Mark’s real community in New York, where the film is set. Several landmarks in the area made their way into the movie as they were utilized as the backdrop for ‘Welcome to Marwen.’

Vancouver, British Columbia

Filming for the movie took place predominantly in Vancouver, British Columbia. Key locations involved many roads, buildings, and locales, purposely chosen to fit the New York setting of Mark’s story. Railway Street in the downtown Vancouver area is the location of Mark’s first photographic exhibition of his fantasy village of Marwen. Although narratively set at Pillar’s Gallery in New York, the exhibition was hosted in an overhauled building on Railway Street. Some photographs on display were taken from the real Mark Hogancamp’s collection and inputs from the film’s photography team.

Coquitlam, British Columbia

Around 32 km from Vancouver, Coquitlam stood in for certain scenes in ‘Welcome to Marwen.’ Both cities, which lie close to each other within the British Columbia province, made the journey seamless for the team. One of the access points in Mark’s journey is his struggles with mental health, which is an integral part of his identity. The rehabilitation facility where he is seeking help was shot in the Riverview Hospital, an abandoned mental health hospital that frequently hosts film and show productions. It is at 2601 Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam, British Columbia.

Abbotsford, British Columbia

The team pinpointed McTavish Road, Abbotsford, in the British Columbia province to depict Mark’s house and neighborhood. The road plays a massive role in conveying the central crux of the narrative, as this was where several scenes involving Mark’s magical world of Marwen and his mobile home came to life. The team crafted the entire exterior of Mark and Nicol’s home. The latter’s new life next door and Mark’s meeting with her were all lensed on this set, which also found itself host to Kurt’s unwelcome visit. Additional photography was done on the site to capture Mark’s Marwen dolls.

Burnaby, British Columbia

The interior scenes in Mark’s home and with his dolls were constructed in a Burnaby, British Columbia studio. Bridge Studios, or Griffith Studios, at 7705 Griffiths Drive, Burnaby, British Columbia, offers 3 soundstages and is very close to the airport. The crew rebuilt the exteriors of Mark and Nicole’s home inside the production facility and meticulously crafted the interiors for shooting purposes. To ensure the quality of the shots was not compromised, visual effects were used to match the exterior surroundings that had already been filmed on-site. The life of Mark’s homely existence, as well as his fantasy of Marwen, was filmed in the 5-acre facility of Bridge Studios.

The stop-motion animation of Mark’s dolls and the story of Marwen were also visualized in the facility. Motion-capture technology was used on a volume stage to bring the whimsy and colorful narrative of Mark’s imagination to the screen. The studio was also home to certain courtroom sequences, as they blended the animation of Mark’s dolls alongside live-action footage in a flurry of camera movements and trickery. This was done on a separate soundstage.

Maple Ridge, British Columbia

The city of Maple Ridge was also part of certain scenes. Mark’s part-time job at the Avalanche Roadhouse was shot on Dewdney Trunk Road in the city. The crew overhauled an empty building to film the scenes involving Mark’s friendship with Carlala and Larry, the owner of the Roadhouse. Scenes depicting Mark’s integral defining trauma, which is disclosed in the film gradually over time, were lensed in the same set. The Avalanche Roadhouse is where he is harshly beaten up, mocked, and victimized by five men.

Langley, British Columbia

Fort Langley, a small town in the larger city of Langley, was used for a few scenes by the crew. With its picturesque and charming vintage attractions, it has hosted several movies and shows in the past. For ‘Welcome to Marwen,’ an antique store on a main road was overhauled for Al’s Hobby House. The real store that Mark used to frequent is called J&J Hobbies, run by Janet and Mark Wikane in Kingston, New York. This is the place where Mark spends his time diving into his craft and his fantasy by looking for hours on end at the miniatures stocked on the store’s shelves.

