What Happened to Marley? Did Tasha Smith Leave Survival of the Thickest?

The third season of Netflix’s ‘Survival of the Thickest’ brings the story of Mavis Beaumont to a fitting conclusion. It delves deeper into her personal and professional struggles, presenting a more realistic side compared to the first two seasons. In such challenging times, Mavis needs her friends, her chosen family, who give her the strength and the courage to keep going no matter what. As always, Khalil is with her every step of the way, but he is not the only best friend she has. Marley had been by her side through the first two seasons, which is why it is a bit shocking when she is nowhere to be seen as Mavis goes through some of the most difficult times of her life and experiences life-changing moments that demand to be witnessed by her loved ones. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Marley’s Heartbreak Drives Her to Start Anew

Marley had been one of the most supportive people in Mavis’ life up until the second season, while her own life went through a drastic change. The last time we saw her, she was in a relationship with Daphne, a politician on the rise. At first, Daphne’s job and its demands of maintaining a certain image came in the way of her and Marley’s relationship. However, they set aside their differences at the end of the episode, accepting one another as they are. Love seemed to have conquered all for them, and it looked like they were at the beginning of their happily ever after. However, in the first episode of Season 3, it turns out that Marley and Daphne’s relationship didn’t last very long.

The exact reason for their breakup is not mentioned, but it can be assumed that the minor differences the couple had decided to overlook last season eventually became too much to ignore. Still, the relationship had been pretty serious, so far as to say that Marley had been in love with Daphne. So, it makes sense that she was utterly heartbroken at the breakup. It didn’t matter who broke up with whom because that didn’t make it any less painful. In fact, Marley was in so much pain that she decided she didn’t want to be in New York anymore. This decision could have been prompted by the fact that Daphne’s face would be all around the city because she is a politician and is going to run in the next elections.

It would have been terribly difficult for Marley to get over her heartbreak if her ex’s face were all over the city. It seems understandable that she decided to move on from the city, but Marley took a step further and decided she didn’t want to be in the country anymore. So, she booked a one-way ticket to Portugal and never looked back. This seems a bit extreme, considering that all of Marley’s friends and family are in the States. However, she is portrayed as a headstrong, passionate person who is sometimes a little impulsive. So, it is no surprise that one day, she decided she wanted a completely clean slate to start somewhere anew.

Her situation is revealed by Mavis when her doctor asks who Marley is and whether she could serve as Mavis’ support system in her efforts to get pregnant and then raise the child. Had Marley been around, she probably would have been at the doctor’s, but with her gone, Mavis has Khalil and Luca to see her through the process. It is not revealed how much, if at all, Marley keeps in touch with her friends, but it can be assumed that, being best friends, some form of communication still exists between Mavis, Marley, and Khalil. The distance prevents her from being physically there for her friend, but she is always with them in spirit.

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