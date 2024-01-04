MAFS Australia Season 10: Which Couples Are Still Together?

‘Married at First Sight Australia,’ season 10, premiered in January 2023 on the Nine Network, bringing together singles from diverse backgrounds who took the bold leap into the unknown realm of marriage. With relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling, the season offered a captivating blend of romance, drama, and unpredictability, making it a must-watch for viewers. The show immersed audiences in the uncharted waters of matrimony.

Each episode provided a front-row seat to the intricate dance of emotions, heartwarming connections, and occasional chaos, turning it into an unforgettable journey. As the final credits rolled, viewers eagerly awaited the postscript of these remarkable love stories – a glimpse into where life had taken these couples since the cameras stopped rolling.

Where are Lyndall Grace and Cameron Woods Now?

The love story of Lyndall Grace and Cameron Woods reached a surprising crossroads during their final vows. As the air crackled with tension, Lyndall dropped the bombshell of their separation, unveiling a storm of emotions. Despite a promising start and Lyndall’s candid revelation about her Cystic Fibrosis, the duo found themselves on divergent paths. After the show, Lyndall, embracing her bisexuality, briefly kindled a romance with co-star Josh White, before embarking on a new chapter with Jordan Litchfield. Meanwhile, Cam, resilient in the face of heartbreak, has ventured into a new connection with Cheyanne. The couple has opted for a radical change, taking a hiatus from work to traverse the vast expanse of Australia.

Where are Bronte Schofield and Harrison Boon Now?

In another ‘MAFS’ saga, Bronte Schofield and Harrison Boon’s rollercoaster journey concluded with a twist. Revelations about Harrison’s prior dalliances and a penchant for collecting phone numbers didn’t deter Bronte from reaching the final decision. However, the climax unfolded dramatically as Bronte decided to walk away before the final vows. However, Bronte has embarked on an exciting venture after the show, announcing the inception of her brand, Lole Swim. On the flip side, Harrison has discovered a new love in the arms of Gina. He also delved into the podcast realm, launching “The Harrison Boon Podcast,” and cherishing moments with his son August from a previous relationship.

Where are Sandy Jawanda and Dan Hunjas Now?

Sandy Jawanda and Dan Hunjas embarked on a journey that ended in a surprising twist. Despite an initially harmonious connection, both opted to depart the experiment midway. The shockwaves intensified when Dan unveiled he was romantically involved with someone other than influencer Samantha Symes, a guest at his nuptials with Sandy. However, this union was short-lived, leading to a cascade of changes.

Post-divorce, Sandy, resilient and rebuilt with familial support, has shared her healing journey. Meanwhile, Dan has delved into the world of entrepreneurship. Beyond his marketing agency, Edge Marketing, he has introduced a novel venture—an enticing tequila bar named Nacho Baby on Australia’s Gold Coast. Expressing hope for amicable conversations with Sandy in the future, Dan sought to salvage a friendship from the wreckage of their past.

Where are Claire Nomarhas and Jesse Burford Now?

In another chapter of romantic upheaval, Claire Nomarhas and Jesse Burford’s union was marred by an early-season cheating scandal, unraveling their matrimonial bliss. Claire’s indiscretion with Janelle’s husband, Adam, shattered the foundation of their marriage, leading to Jesse’s eventual departure from the experiment. However, amidst the fallout, Jesse has found solace in the success of his marriage celebrant business, reporting a substantial uptick in clientele post-show. While Claire and Jesse appear amicable, communication dwindles, and Claire has found love anew with Pat Calleja. Amid swirling rumors, Jesse has clarified that his relationship with co-star Janelle remains platonic.

Where are Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton Now?

The tale of Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton unfolded as a cross-country love story that ultimately met its end. The former couple, who once shared a home in Sydney after Ollie’s relocation from Perth in the name of love, took to Instagram in December 2023 to announce their separation after a 16-month journey. Tahnee, resilient and ready for new horizons, has seized the opportunity to unveil her latest venture – a show titled “Chuffed with Tahnee Cook.” Simultaneously, Ollie has embarked on a fresh chapter with the launch of his weekly podcast, “Tosser,” cleverly named as an acronym for ‘The Ollie Skelton Show Everyone Rates.’ With both now embracing the single life, these former partners now live their individual lives.

Where are Janelle Han and Adam Seed Now?

In another chapter of ‘MAFS’ turmoil, Janelle Han and Adam Seed’s union crumbled under the weight of betrayal. Adam’s infidelity with co-star Claire shattered the foundation of their relationship, leading Janelle to depart the show on less-than-amicable terms. As the dust settled, in an interview with 9 Entertainment, Janelle has shared that healing would be a priority before venturing into the realm of dating again.

Taking a hiatus from social media due to her battle with lupus, Janelle found herself entangled in rumors of romance with co-star Jesse Burford, although both parties vehemently denied such speculations. Meanwhile, Adam has embarked on a new romantic journey, cryptically introducing his new flame with the initials CC in his social media bio, adorned with a heart emoji.

Where are Caitlin McConville and Shannon Adams Now?

Caitlin McConville and Shannon Adams discovered that their post-show journey would be a brief one. A stark realization dawned upon Caitlin – Shannon harbored lingering emotions for his ex, leading to her decisive departure. A plot twist emerged in October 2023 when Shannon joyously announced his newfound fatherhood to daughter Zarliah. While co-parenting with his ex-partner Jamea, with whom he had an on-again-off-again history predating ‘MAFS,’ Shannon traversed the intricate landscape of relationships. Meanwhile, Caitlin has embraced a fresh start with Kobe Barton, celebrating their first Christmas together. Venturing into the cosmetic business, Caitlin has sculpted her path beyond the confines of reality TV romance.

Where are Alyssa Barmonde and Duncan James Now?

The once-popular duo Alyssa Barmonde and Duncan James found themselves at the crossroads of disagreement, prompting Duncan to sever ties. Despite their initial popularity, the former couple faced turbulence, culminating in a parting of ways. Notably, Duncan and Evelyn, not initially paired on the show, unveiled a surprising twist in May 2023 – they had kindled a romantic connection after the show.

Sharing their love story in an interview with Australia’s 9Entertainment, Duncan revealed the organic evolution of their relationship, marked by warm fuzzy feelings and a series of serendipitous moments. While Duncan embraces a new chapter with Evelyn, rumors have swirled around Alyssa’s romantic entanglements, with whispers of a connection with ‘The Bachelorette 2020’ star Nick Chamberlain. However, Alyssa clarified that she currently navigates the single life.

Where are Melissa Sheppard and Josh White Now?

Melissa Sheppard and Josh White found themselves on divergent paths, opting to call it quits due to irreconcilable differences. Despite not discovering love with Melissa, Josh hinted at a budding romance in October 2023, sharing his post-show dating experiences with a mix of humor and honesty. A brief connection with co-star Lyndall unfolded, but their romantic interlude was ephemeral. Currently, Josh finds companionship with Kylie Ann, navigating the complexities of love while juggling the responsibilities of fatherhood to Flynn and Elsa from a previous relationship. On the other side, Melissa keeps her dating life private, away from social media.

Where are Melinda Willis and Layton Mills Now?

The joint statement by the former couple, marked the end of Melinda Willis and Layton Mills’ journey. Their split, announced in October 2023, prompted a series of revelations, including Melinda’s shedding light on the challenges they faced, especially concerning long-distance hurdles. Initially calling off their planned move-in, Layton eventually relocated closer to Melinda in September 2023. However, despite this effort, the former couple’s paths diverged. Melinda, resilient in the face of personal upheavals, has now celebrated business milestones and unveiled her beauty salon. The ebb and flow of ‘MAFS’ relationships continue to weave intricate journeys, as individuals carve new chapters beyond the confines of the reality TV stage.

Where are Tayla Winter and Hugo Armstrong Now?

Tayla Winter and Hugo Armstrong found themselves on a rollercoaster of challenges that ultimately led to separate paths. Facing hurdles, Tayla initially left, only to make a surprising return, while Hugo, confronted with the complexities, chose to exit the relationship. Post-show, Tayla, while keeping her life shrouded in mystery, has confronted a new wave of drama as she confirmed on The Kyle And Jackie O Show about receiving a sexually explicit picture from fellow contestant Cameron Woods. However, Tayla also clarified the call was a one-off incident and denied she and Cam were ever together. Meanwhile, Hugo has embarked on a new chapter, reportedly finding companionship with fitness influencer Carla Chatkiewicz.

Where are Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Bugden Now?



Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Bugden reached the pinnacle of the show, making it to the final vows. However, their story took a turn as they decided to end their relationship, citing that a platonic connection wasn’t enough to sustain their bond. Notably, In May 2023, Evelyn confirmed that she is dating a co-star, Duncan James, and is now sharing the joys of love and happiness with his new partner. On the flip side, Rupert, exploring new avenues, reportedly delves into dating apps in the quest to rediscover love.

