MAFS Australia Season 2: Which Couples Are Still Together?

In the enchanting realm of televised romance, ‘Married at First Sight’ season 2 took viewers on a captivating journey into the uncharted waters of love and deceit. Premiered on Nine Network in 2016, this groundbreaking reality series dared to challenge conventional matchmaking norms by uniting strangers in holy matrimony from the very moment they laid eyes on each other. Viewers are left wondering about the fate of these once-mysterious pairs. Some have weathered the storms of marriage and emerged stronger, while others faced unexpected challenges that put their relationships to the ultimate test.

Erin Bateman and Bryce Mohr are Still Together

In the often tumultuous world of reality television romance, Erin Bateman and Bryce Mohr stand as a testament to enduring love. Unlike the reputation of the show, the couple not only defied the odds but completed their eighth year as a couple in November 2023. Nestled in the vibrant heart of Melbourne, they quietly thrive, their relationship adorned with milestones, including the purchase of a new house in 2020. The duo opts to keep their romance veiled from the prying eyes of social media. In stark contrast to the digital age’s oversharing tendencies, Erin and Bryce have carved out a space where their love could flourish away from the spotlight.

Erin, now a vegan and a flourishing food blogger, has embraced a life of culinary exploration. In 2019, she co-hosted ‘Unfiltered with Zoe and Erin,’ further solidifying her multifaceted persona. Notably absent from the show’s reunion special, Erin and Bryce offered a glimpse into their staunch commitment to privacy. When questioned about their absence, Erin candidly shared, “We were not invited, we knew nothing about it. And to be honest, I would rather crawl over glass than go to that,” a sentiment that resonated with their steadfast dedication to preserving the sanctity of their relationship.

Christie Jordee and Mark Hughes Have Parted Ways

Christie Jordee and Mark Hughes, two souls entwined in the fabric of a reality TV experiment, walked down the aisle in the eyes of viewers. However, just two months after this televised union, Christie revealed to Woman’s Day Magazine that the marriage had met its denouement. Mark, shedding light on the intricacies of their relationship, spoke of the challenge posed by distance, stating, “We couldn’t get into the relationship because we’d see each other once a week, but then not the next.” It was also alleged that Mark, still entwined with Christie, was engaging in romantic conversations with a 22-year-old woman.

Despite the shadows of past complications, Mark found solace in a new chapter of his life with long-term partner Marie Angeleski, resulting in the birth of two daughters, Stevie and Blake. However, by 2022, the former couple had parted ways, leaving Mark as a single parent, cherishing moments with his daughters. On the other side of this relational equation, Christie has discovered a new love in the arms of Trent Victorsen. Their shared adventures and travels have become a testament to the resilience of the human heart in navigating the landscapes of love’s unexpected twists.

Where are Clare Verrall and Jono Pitman Now?

Clare Verrall and Jono Pitman, whose on-screen romance appeared promising, eventually found their paths diverging after the cameras stopped rolling. Clare, undergoing a profound metamorphosis post-show, opened up about her physical transformation, including undergoing liposuction. This journey towards self-acceptance led her to embrace a healthier lifestyle, with regular exercise and a newfound confidence that transcended societal validation. In a candid revelation on Channel Seven’s ‘Sunday Night,’ Clare disclosed the dark aftermath of her experience on the show, admitting to a place so bleak that she attempted to end her own life.

However, she emerged from this darkness as a resilient force, dedicating herself to animal welfare. She now runs the Animal Rescue Organization, Wildwood Animal Rescue, and serves as a qualified animal behaviorist and pet sitter. Her furry companions, including Dutchy and the late Hodor, have played vital roles in her healing process. Jono Pitman, on the other hand, has been in love with Rebecca Pattison since 2018. Their engagement in 2019 marked the beginning of a shared journey, resulting in the birth of three children together. Their family expanded with the arrival of a son, Max, in 2019, followed by a daughter, River, in 2020, and another baby girl named Sadie in April 2023.

Where are Simone Lee Brennan and Xavier Forsberg Now?

Simone Lee Brennan and Xavier Forsberg, who appeared smitten on screen, faced unseen struggles that unfolded during the final episode of their season. Simone, often painted as the negative character, chose to walk away from Xavier, revealing the fragility of a relationship masked by the glitz of reality television. In a poignant blog post, Simone exposed the unraveling, citing Xavier’s early disinterest as a catalyst for the eventual breakdown. Reportedly, Simone’s post-show life seemingly moved forward as she shared glimpses of a new relationship with a man referred to only as ‘J.’ However, this chapter was short-lived, leading her to find love anew in Melbourne with partner Daniel Stocks.

While reports suggested a pregnancy in 2020, Simone retreated into the cocoon of privacy, leaving the public yearning for updates. Xavier Forsberg, on the other hand, proposed to his girlfriend, Carly, in 2018. The subsequent chapters of their love story unfolded behind closed doors, with Xavier choosing a more private existence, shielding the details of their relationship from the prying eyes of the public.

