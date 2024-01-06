MAFS Australia Season 3: Which Couples Are Still Together?

‘Married at First Sight’ season 3 was a rollercoaster journey of love and commitment that had viewers on the edge of their seats. This groundbreaking social experiment brought together brave individuals who agreed to tie the knot with a total stranger upon their first meeting. As the show unfolded on Nine Network in 2016, audiences were introduced to a diverse group of singles, each with their unique stories and reasons for seeking love through this unconventional method. The anticipation was palpable as the couples embarked on their whirlwind journey to discover if love at first sight was indeed possible.

Nicole Heir and Craig Keller Have Now Separated

Nicole Heir and Craig Keller found themselves on divergent paths, far removed from the romance that played out on television screens. Their union, marked by bitterness on-screen, turned darker when Nicole allegedly accused former Navy engineer Craig of being disrespectful and abusive to production staff. Craig vehemently denied the allegations, dismissing them as straight-up lies. Post-show, Nicole has ventured into the realm of love once again, finding solace in the arms of Dane. Their love story has unfolded into a new chapter, with the birth of their son, Harry, in June 2021.

Meanwhile, Craig Keller, after navigating the storm of public scrutiny, discovered ‘the one’ in childhood sweetheart and single mother of two, Katie Martin. Their engagement marked a commitment to blending families, as Craig vowed to be the best father to Katie’s children, Harry and Evie. A daughter named Penny joined their blended family in 2018. However, the course of love proved capricious, and Craig and Katie eventually parted ways. Now, Craig finds companionship with Chantelle, steering his life through the unpredictable currents of love once again.

Monica Vanderkley and Mark Ellam are Not Together Anymore

Monica Vanderkley and Mark Ellam, once bound by the experiment’s commitment, found their paths diverging in the wake of their on-screen union. Opening up about their relationship, Monica revealed that they were more compatible as friends. Since then, Mark has delved into a fitness journey, preparing for a calendar shoot, and has reportedly entered a new romantic chapter, keeping his profile shielded from public view. On the other hand, Monica grappled with body struggles after the show, candidly sharing her constant battle with weight. Despite the challenges, Monica has now found her soulmate in Ned Moorfield. Married and now the mother of a son named Vance, Monica has navigated life as a professional at Amazon Web Services (AWS) since 2021. Previously, she worked as a business development manager at the University of Sydney and as an External Engagement Manager at UNSW.

Where are Jess Wardrop and Dave Crisp Now?

Jess Wardrop’s on-screen journey with Dave Crisp in season 3 took a surprising turn when Dave chose to end their relationship on national TV. However, the journey of Jess’s love story found a new chapter on the digital landscape with Chris Papas. Love, quick to blossom, led to a swift pregnancy, and Jess welcomed their first child, daughter Stevie, on New Year’s Eve 2018. Jess, transparent about her postpartum depression and body image struggles, shares her experiences, offering support to others in similar journeys. Dave Crisp also made headlines for winning $20,000 on a Nine game show in 2022. Engaged to partner Melissa Watkins since 2019, Dave is now associated with Trillionaire Thugs and maintains a private life, keeping details of his journey under wraps.

Bella Frizza and Michael Hughes Have Parted Ways Now

The tumultuous waves of reality TV romance crashed on the shores of Bella Frizza and Michael Hughes’ relationship. Their story, marked by a swift departure just three days after filming wrapped, took an unexpected turn for both participants. Bella Frizza, resilient in the face of televised heartbreak, has now discovered a silver lining in the form of love with Sam Gibson. Their relationship, unveiled to the public eye in March 2020, evolved into a significant milestone with the birth of their first child, Finn, in March 2022. The couple’s journey towards a more permanent union has taken a decisive step with their engagement in December 2023.

Despite the public spotlight, Bella’s life unfolds away from the glare of cameras, painting a picture of newfound happiness and domestic bliss. On the flip side, Michael Hughes, once a central figure in Bella’s reality TV story, has chosen a different trajectory. Retreating from the public limelight, Michael keeps his life under wraps, maintaining a private existence that shields him from the prying eyes of fans and the media. His journey beyond the confines of reality television remains a mystery, underscoring the personal and often uncharted paths participants navigate once the cameras cease rolling.

Where are Craig Roach and Andy Ankers Now?

Craig Roach and Andy Ankers, as the first same-sex couple on the show, found themselves at the intersection of reality TV drama and personal struggles. Craig, a hairstylist and colorist at Independent Creatives Salon now, boldly unmasked what he deemed an inhumane and torturous experience during the show. Reportedly, he laid bare the alleged lack of authenticity, revealing that he even contemplated ending his relationship with Andy during filming. Despite a breakup with Andy, Craig claimed to have been coerced into staging scenes to maintain the façade of a blossoming relationship. This revelation peeled back the layers of reality TV production, shedding light on the behind-the-scenes challenges faced by participants.

On the other side, Andy Ankers took a unique approach to parting ways with the symbol of his past union with Craig. Opting for an eBay sale with a starting price of $1, Andy symbolically let go of the ring, offering it to the highest bidder. This unconventional move became a symbolic act of closure, signaling the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. Beyond the realm of televised romance, both Craig and Andy have found new trajectories in their personal lives. Craig, anchored in his hairstyling career, is continuing to build a life away from the show’s spotlight. Meanwhile, Andy has embraced new love, finding companionship with Mo Sobhy, and navigating the uncharted waters of post-reality TV relationships.

