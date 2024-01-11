MAFS Australia Season 9: Which Couples Are Still Together?

‘Married at First Sight Australia’ season 9 delivered a rollercoaster of emotions as strangers took the plunge into the world of arranged matrimony. With surprises, challenges, and expert guidance from John Aiken and Mel Schilling, these couples navigated the journey from ‘I do’ to decision day. Premiered on 31 January 2022 on the Nine Network, the season showcased drama, romance, and unexpected twists, providing viewers with a glimpse into the highs and lows of unconventional marriages.

Where are Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta Now?

Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta, once entwined in the show’s drama, have ventured onto divergent paths. Anthony, having bid adieu to his tumultuous ‘MAFS’ relationship, has found love anew. The fortunate lady is Kate, his former sales colleague, who has now become his wife. Their bliss expanded with the arrival of Milan in May 2023, and the family circle includes Anthony’s daughter, Gabby, from a previous marriage. Beyond the realms of personal joy, Anthony has assumed the mantle of ambassador for Polished Man, a nonprofit organization.

Selin, on the flip side, has gracefully navigated the post-show landscape. Criticized for rejecting her husband, she clarified that unseen dynamics were at play. Undeterred, she has ventured into the world of brand promotions and runs a successful online shop on Depop. Embracing her role as a mother, the 32-year-old revels in life with her son Ro.

Where are Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello Now?

Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello, another ‘MAFS’ duo, found their distinct trajectories after parting ways on the show. Tamara, an Instagram influencer, dissects fashion with daily outfit inspirations. Despite rumors linking her co-star, Mitch, she staunchly asserted their friendship status and liked to keep her personal life updates to herself and her close ones.

On the flip side, While speculation surrounded Brent’s friendship with Al Perkins, a fellow ‘MAFS’ alum, Jack dispelled rumors, confirming their enduring camaraderie. The dynamics may have shifted, but the bond remains intact. Brent has pivoted his career after-the-show fame and now steers the ship at Mos x Daily Sea Moss and the 1 Dollar, One Dream Foundation, a nonprofit venture. Brent’s heart, however, has found a new harbor in the arms of fashion model Taylor Davey.

Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar Have Parted Ways

In the tempest of reality TV romance, the aftermath of ‘Married At First Sight’ has woven a tapestry of heartbreak and new beginnings. Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar, once a couple on the show, have since embarked on separate journeys. Jack, confirming their split at the show’s reunion, has now found solace in the arms of Courtney Stubbs. The duo has since become parents to a darling baby girl named Penelope, born in November 2023. Jack has also transitioned successfully into the podcast realm with ‘Mind This Space.’

Domenica, in the ebb and flow of post-show relationships, briefly courted an Italian paramour, Andre Zitt, before parting ways. Now, she keeps her love life private, dating a new man without the glitz of social media. Living a more discreet life, she graced the screens of ‘I’m A Celebrity AU’ and co-hosts the ‘Sit With Us’ podcast alongside Ella Ding. Domenica has also delved into collaborations, notably with Orro + Co™️, a skincare brand.

Where are Ella Ding and Mitch Eynaud Now?

Speaking of Ella Ding, her journey mirrors a phoenix rising from the ashes of heartache. Having found closure with Mitch Eynaud, Ella now co-hosts the ‘Sit With Us’ podcast with a co-star, Domenica. Her heart has found a new home with Guy Junior Palermo, as they share a cozy abode that welcomes a furry addition, Yuki, the dog. Ella has also dipped her toes into the fragrance world, collaborating with Sophia Vottar.

On the other hand, Mitch Eynaud reportedly, faced a bit of trouble outside the bar, adding a splash of controversy to his journey. Meanwhile, his brother, Jayden, is allegedly set to join the 2024 ‘Married At First Sight Australia’ cast, bringing a new flavor to the family drama. Since his time on the show, Mitch has transitioned into boxing and developed a penchant for birds, evident in his Australian Galah companion. Rumors of a liaison with Tamara Djordjevic were swirling around but both have vehemently asserted that they are just friends.

Where are Holly Greenstein and Andrew Davis Now?

The aftermath of Holly Greenstein and Andrew Davis’s disastrous relationship unfolded as a tale of new beginnings and contrasting paths. The echoes of their tumultuous on-screen romance faded into silence, with Holly revealing zero communication with Andrew post-show. Undeterred by the rocky past, Holly has found solace in the arms of Fred, igniting a romance that commenced in April 2022.

The couple has taken the plunge, moving in together, and their love story now unfolds through frequent travels and shared memories. She is relishing her newfound happiness and also embraces the world of brand promotions. Andrew Davis, reportedly now known as James, has opted for a low-profile existence after the show. According to The Wash, the former gym trainer has reinvented himself as a Snap Fitness gym manager. Since his time on the show, Andrew’s life remains cloaked in privacy.

Selina Chhaur and Cody Bromley Have Separated

The separation of Selina Chhaur and Cody Bromley painted a poignant picture of love lost. Despite initial plans to move in together, the pair amicably parted ways, ceasing communication. Selina, grappling with the toll on her mental health during the show, has now sought solace in the realm of self-love. While rumors linked her with Al Perkins, Selina vehemently denied any romantic involvement. Embracing her newfound strength, she has ventured into the realm of podcasting. She hosts the ‘Back to Reality’ podcast on Nova Podcasts and utilizes her social media platform for brand promotions.

Cody, metamorphosing into a new version of himself, now thrives as an entrepreneur. His venture, Cody’s Coaching, champions a focus on healthy living and fitness, with the ‘Healthy-ish’ podcast at its helm. The entrepreneur, content in his single status, navigates life with a zest for travel, embodying the spirit of independence after the show.

Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie are Not Together Anymore

The saga of Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie, once a couple, took an unexpected turn as they decided to part ways mutually after a mere 10 months together. Olivia, burdened by the aftermath of their appearance on the reality show, reportedly attributed blame to the show’s editing for their split. Venturing into the realm of singlehood, Olivia joined the dating app Hinge, signaling her readiness for a fresh start. However, her journey to find love took a painful detour when she moved to Scotland, only to discover that her seemingly perfect romantic interest already had a girlfriend.

Olivia, reeling from the heartbreak, allegedly lamented the irreversible damage to her career caused by her portrayal on the show, leading her to delete her social media amidst a barrage of online hate. In contrast, Jackson Lonie has now found solace in the world of boxing, though keeping a low profile in the dating scene.

Where are Samantha Moitzi and Al Perkins Now?

Turning the spotlight to Samantha Moitzi and Al Perkins, their on-screen union didn’t stand the test of time. Samantha found love again with Gibo but it was short-lived as the couple split after some time of dotting romance. The reasons for this remain shrouded in mystery.

Looks like Al Perkins, who never had a girlfriend before, has finally found love with Hope Kelesis. Reportedly, the duo’s relationship blossomed after meeting at The Island, a floating club on Sydney Harbour. Al, expressing his joy on a former podcast, labeled Hope as his first proper girlfriend and is head over heels in love with her. He again appeared on the screen for the show ‘Love Island’ and has also delved into the world of boxing, crafting a new chapter in his love life and career.

Where are Kate Laidlaw and Matt Ridley Now?

In the rollercoaster of ‘Married At First Sight’ relationships, the fates of Kate Laidlaw and Matt Ridley unfolded swiftly as they decided to exit the experiment after just a couple of weeks, acknowledging the incompatibility of their relationship. While Matt has remained tight-lipped about his return to his job as a lawyer, he has moved on romantically, dating his new girlfriend KJ White since 2022.

On the other side of the spectrum, Kate has delved into the realm of Clinical Nutrition, collaborating with her twin sister Bec in a joint venture. Preferring a more private life now, Kate engages in brand promotions.

Where are Carolina Santos and Dion Giannarelli Now?

Carolina Santos and Dion Giannarelli, a couple on the show that parted ways, experienced divergent trajectories in their journey after the show. Carolina, entangled in a brief affair with Daniel post-separation, spent 10 months with him before news of their breakup surfaced in August 2022. Despite reports of a potential rekindling, confirmation is pending, leaving the nature of their relationship ambiguous.

On the professional front, Dion, the CEO of Giannarelli Group and Managing Director of Greenhope Australia Pty Ltd, has been busy with ambitious redevelopment plans on the Gold Coast. As the founder of the Minggle app, Dion has also revived his romance with ex-girlfriend Nikki Walton. The couple seems to be enjoying all the time together. However, on a somber side, Dion recently shared the heartbreaking news of the loss of his grandmother.

Where are Jessica Seracino and Daniel Holmes Now?

Jessica Seracino and Daniel Holmes, whose on-screen relationship crumbled, navigated separate paths post-show. Daniel, having formed a connection with Carolina Santos after his breakup with Jessica, revealed the challenges of their restricted off-camera interactions. Reportedly, they enjoyed off-camera dates, that were not telecasted on the show. Participating in Ellis Boxing and after undergoing surgery for a herniated disc in Nov 2023, Daniel’s fitness pursuits have taken center stage now. On the other hand, Jessica who was once devastated on the show due to the loss of her wedding ring, has opted for a private life while venturing into fashion influencing.

