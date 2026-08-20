Married at First Sight Honeymoon Island: Who Are Still Together? Where Are They Now?

Season 1 of Lifetime’s ‘Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island’ is a spin-off of the popular franchise, ‘Married at First Sight.’ The spin-off brings singles together in a tropical setting, giving them the chance to explore whether an instant match could blossom into a lasting relationship. With romance, uncertainty, and difficult choices, the season kept viewers wondering which couples would make it beyond the island. By the end, only three couples became engaged: Kimber Gardner and Shannon Raddler, Jada Rashawn and Chris Perry, and Brandin Brosh and Jona Bienko. They eventually left the island hand in hand in hopes of starting a new chapter together.

Brandin Brosh and Jona Bienko Appear to be on Amicable Terms After Their Split

Brandin Brosh and Jona Bienko’s connection on the show initially didn’t seem like an ideal match. However, they eventually found common ground as they developed a friendship and grew closer. After they left the island, the pair stepped into the real world as an engaged couple. However, it was not long before they decided to go their separate ways. Yet, it is worth noting that they have continued to follow each other on Instagram, suggesting that they have remained on amicable terms. While Jona appears to be enjoying his single life, Brandin has found love once again in her partner, Justin Salazar.

In December 2025, Brandin and Justin announced that they were expecting a beautiful child. By June 2026, the pair welcomed their beloved daughter, Bodie Adele Salazar, into the world, marking the beginning of a meaningful chapter in her life. Brandin began her professional journey in June 2014, when she became the owner and operator of the boutique, Charisma. Since December 2017, she has been a member of the City of Ocean Springs Board of Directors at the Ocean Springs Chamber. By March 2018, she also became the owner of Gulf Coast Distributing, LLC. Moreover, as of writing, Brandin is associated with the shopping and retail service, Golden Our Athleisure and Lifestyle.

Away from work, Brandin’s life revolves largely around her family, particularly her parents, with whom she shares a special bond. Another significant part of her life is dedicated to her beloved pup, Cotten. On the other hand, Jona is thriving as an Automotive Broker and has notably expanded his presence on Instagram, boasting over 8.3K followers. In his free time, he immerses himself in nature’s beauty and often goes on motorcycle rides. In May 2026, he revealed that he was recovering from his complicated back surgeries. As a fitness enthusiast, Jona loves going on hiking trips and diligently maintains a strict fitness regimen.

Kimber Gardner and Shannon Raddler Have Likely Not Maintained Any Contact

Kimber Gardner and Shannon Raddler’s bond in the show began with conversations about her past. Early on, she shared that she had been engaged before and that her former fiancé had a child. During the show, she made it clear that she never wanted to have children. On the other hand, Shannon wondered whether their differing views on parenthood could become an obstacle in their marriage. Rather than avoiding the subject, they chose to have an honest conversation about what they wanted in their relationship. Although they left the island after getting engaged on the Decision Day, things changed once they returned to their everyday lives.

Ultimately, Kimber and Shannon were unable to work out their bond after the show. It further comes into focus because they no longer follow each other or remain connected on social media. Kimber originally hails from Las Vegas, Nevada, and was working as a Medical Sales Representative there when she appeared on the show. Whenever she has the opportunity, she loves spending time in nature, whether hiking or taking a walk through the forest. She also enjoys spending quiet moments with her snuggle partner, which is none other than her furry pup. As of writing, Kimber has chosen to step away from the public eye and has not shared any further details about her professional or personal life.

Shannon began his career in July 2007 as a Retention/Sales professional at Comcast and left the position in July 2012. He gained further experience in several other roles before joining Aqua Pharmaceuticals as a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative in May 2016, and continued serving there until July 2024. Today, he is also making his mark as a Content Creator on Instagram, where he has cultivated more than 12K followers. Beyond that, he was also featured on ‘Married at First Sight: Second Chances.’ A fitness enthusiast, Shannon frequently attends the gym to keep himself in his prime condition.

Jada Rashawn and Chris Perry Went Their Separate Ways Beyond the Show

After Jada Rashawn and Chris Perry first met on the show, their connection quickly developed a natural rhythm. From their earliest conversations, they acknowledged how comfortable their relationship felt and how they had exceeded each other’s expectations. They also discovered that they shared similar hopes for the future, including their desire to welcome a child into the world. During the Final Decision, they finally got engaged, ready to see if their bond was strong enough to withstand the challenges of reality. Sadly, it appears that they eventually decided not to continue their relationship. They have seemingly parted on good terms, highlighted by the fact that they still follow each other on Instagram.

By the time Jada appeared on the show, she had already been working as a Nanny Placement Specialist. She then became the founder of No Other Nanny and Celebrate Nanny Life, before transitioning to other professional opportunities. By 2015, she had also been working as a monthly on-air brand spokesperson for KSAT. Jada demonstrated consistent dedication, which helped her rise through the ranks and become a Multimedia Reporter and Co-Host for SA Live at KSAT12 in September 2024. Currently residing in San Antonio, Texas, she continues to flourish in that position. In her personal life, Jada enjoys being a devoted and playful aunt to her niece and nephews. She also loves cuddling with her adorable pup and spending quality time with her father.

Meanwhile, Chris has taken a more creative path after his appearance on reality TV. During his time on the show, he was working as a Personal Trainer and Youth Counselor. Over time, he began exploring his passion for music, and this creative pursuit led him to release several songs, including ‘Country Boy,’ ‘Big Country,’ and ‘Country Daddy.’ Chris has also established himself as a Digital Creator with more than 2.8 million followers on Instagram, where his content revolves around love and relationships. Furthermore, he has gradually gained over 343K subscribers on his YouTube channel, Chris GQ Perry TV. Aside from that, Chris has kept further details of his personal life out of the public eye.

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