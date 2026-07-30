Love Island UK Season 13: Who Are Still Together? Where Are They Now?

Hulu’s ‘Love Island UK’ has always been full of unexpected moments that keep viewers hooked from start to finish. Watching the Islanders navigate romance under constant pressure makes it easy to become invested in their journeys. Season 13 was no different as it delivered several unforgettable moments that had audiences talking throughout its run. From friendships turning into love to relationships surviving major tests, the journeys of the top five couples stood out in particular. Their chemistry made them some of the season’s most memorable contestants and ensured that the finale was well worth watching.

Julia and Lorenzo are Heading for a Future Together

Lorenzo Alessi, finding his perfect partner in bombshell Julia Mayska, did stir some trouble in the villa, but both of them stood firmly by their decision. They met midway through the season, carried their relationship all the way to the end, and were ultimately crowned the winners. Since leaving the villa, there have been plenty of signs suggesting that they are serious about what they found together and want to see it flourish in the real world as well. Julia has even shared that she would like Lorenzo to move in with her. While they have not officially put a label on their relationship, they have reiterated that they are in love, and taking the step of living together could be a milestone in their journey as a couple.

Julia is an insurance broker based in London, but that is far from her only professional pursuit. She is also an emerging figure in the entertainment industry and appears to be steadily building her profile in the fashion and modeling space. With her growing on-screen presence, it is likely that she is waiting for the right opportunity before making a full-time commitment to an entertainment career. Lorenzo, meanwhile, has established himself in the business world as the founder of Altamoda Group and the co-founder of Trendway. The latter platform is aimed at younger consumers, allowing them to chat with one another, seek fashion advice and consultations, and stay updated on the latest trends.

Jasmine and Kavan Are Fuguring Out What Their Life as a Couple Looks Like

Jasmine Müller and Kavan Murphy found themselves caught in a few love triangles that tested their relationship, but they managed to overcome every challenge that came their way. They went through a great deal together and, towards the end of the finale, even told each other “I love you.” Since leaving the villa, Jasmine has shared that she would like to visit Kavan in Kent and spend time with his family as well. Kavan, on the other hand, has jokingly spoken about the hurdles that may still lie ahead as they adjust to seeing each other in real life. The two remain exclusive, and it is clear that they are already making plans for the future. That in itself is a promising sign that they are figuring out what the next stage of their relationship will look like.

Jasmine has been a familiar face on YouTube for many years. She first launched her channel as a teenager alongside her sister and has since grown into the proud owner of a thriving business. Today, she runs Mahila Intimates, a brand focused on making intimate wear more affordable and accessible for women. Kavan, meanwhile, has shared that he works as an electrician and also has experience in the construction industry. He and his brother, Aidan Murphy, who also appeared on the season, made quite an impression on viewers. Their popularity could well open the door to more television opportunities for Kavan in the near future.

Angelista and Simba Are in an Exlusive Relationship With One Another

Angelista Gunda and Simba Kudyiwa did not have the smoothest journey on the season, particularly after Simba formed connections with some of the new contestants. Things escalated to the point where Angelista’s family even urged her to end the relationship, but she chose to give him another chance. The couple eventually left the season together and have since made it clear that they have every intention of staying by each other’s side. Simba even revealed that he had already made special plans for Angelista’s birthday. It also appears that Angelista’s family has come around, which could make things much easier for them moving forward. The two remain exclusive and could very well be thinking about making their relationship official in the near future.

Both Angelista and Simba are relatively private people who do not share much about their personal lives. Angelista works as a nurse and is based in Staffordshire. She appears committed to her healthcare career and seems keen to continue on that professional path for the foreseeable future. Simba, on the other hand, works as a Neurological Rehabilitation Assistant with the NHS. He is a graduate of the University of Kent and has also ventured into entrepreneurship by launching his nightlife events brand, TAMBA. Between their respective careers and growing ambitions, both seem to have built stable lives outside the villa.

Mica and Samraj are Planning to Stay Together as a Couple

Mica Harris and Samraj Toor coupled up with one another in the very first episode. Although they went through many ups and downs and even explored connections with other people, they ultimately found their way back to each other and left the villa as a couple. They have since said “I love you” to one another and have also decided to remain exclusive, although they have not yet officially announced themselves as boyfriend and girlfriend. Samraj has shared that he would love to visit Barbados with Mica and experience the place where she grew up. He has also emphasized the strength of their connection and underlined that time will eventually prove their critics wrong. It is certainly a sign of two people who are already envisioning a future together.

Mica is a graduate of the University of Arizona, and she has shared that she is currently based in the UK, where she is continuing her studies. An interesting fact about her is that her aunt is Mia Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados, highlighting that she comes from a close-knit and accomplished family. Meanwhile, Samraj has been balancing multiple pursuits at the same time. Alongside working as a fashion model, he also plays a significant role in his family’s business. He serves as the Operations Manager at Little India Gastro GmbH, a company run by his father, and has successfully divided his focus between both careers, excelling in each while continuing to build his professional future.

Yasmin and Tommy Are Excited About Their Life Together Outside the VIlla

Although Yasmin and Tommy’s relationship only began after Casa Amor, it quickly became one of the most stable romances of the season. Away from the villa, there have been every indication that their relationship has only continued to grow stronger. The two remain exclusive and have openly spoken about looking forward to building a life without the pressures of eliminations, public votes, or surprise twists. They have described their connection as something that deepened through every challenge they faced together and have expressed excitement about creating new memories beyond the show. Their outlook suggests that they are approaching their relationship with plenty of optimism for what lies ahead.

Their careers reflect two very different but equally ambitious paths. Yasmin has built an impressive corporate résumé, having worked with Deloitte before taking up a Recruitment Business Partner role at Rockford Investment Group Ltd. Alongside her professional career, she has also developed a travel-focused business and cultivated an online presence that allows her to connect with aspiring entrepreneurs. Tommy, meanwhile, has a balanced life as a semi-professional footballer with his entrepreneurial ventures. Having represented clubs such as Brentwood Town and Witham Town, he has also expanded into business through his events company, Pascha House.

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