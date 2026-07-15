Are Julia and Lorenzo From Love Island UK Still Together?

In the history of Hulu’s ‘Love Island UK’, there have been many instances where a strongly matched couple part ways when another person comes into the mix. While there is often apprehension surrounding the new couple, some great love stories have come out of these situations. In Season 13, Lorenzo Alessi’s decision to pair up with Julia Mayska caused a lot of controversy. However, their feelings for each other soon became clear, and they went on to prove that they were one of the most loved couples among the audience as well.

Julia and Lorenzo Stood by Each Other’s Side Through All Controversies

Lorenzo Alessi began his journey with Jasmine Müller and recoupled with her several times during the early stages of the season. He then went on to form a lasting pairing with Yasmin Hadlow, which many believed would be his endgame relationship. However, everything changed when Lorenzo entered Casa Amor and met Julia Mayska. He was drawn to her from the moment he saw her, and when the time came, he chose to couple up with her and bring her back to the villa. His decision raised plenty of eyebrows when he returned to the main villa, but Lorenzo remained firm in his choice. The two quickly developed a playful dynamic. Some moments, such as when he teased Julia about not making her coffee, only to bring it to her anyway, showed the soft side of what they had.

Their first major hurdle came when Julia got into a confrontation with Lola Deal and Sean Fitzgerald over her past interactions with the former. As tensions escalated, Lorenzo consistently stood by his partner’s side and defended her against criticism. When the audience vote results came in, Julia and Lorenzo received the highest number of votes and earned the power to eliminate another couple. They ultimately chose Lola and Sean. Although Sean had been Lorenzo’s friend from the very beginning and Lorenzo had tears in his eyes while making the decision, he knew he had to stand up for his girl.

Julia and Lorenzo Seem to be Headed for a Future Together

Lorenzo and Julia seem to be completely into each other, and there appears to be very little chance of either of their heads being turned by anyone else. Lorenzo even went on a date with one of the new bombshells, but he remained convinced that he had found someone he could envision a future with for a long time. His parents have also shown their support for his new choice, saying that they are 100 percent, Team Julia. Julia has been equally smitten with Lorenzo and has made it clear that if she can see herself with anyone in the villa, it is him and no one else. The two are most likely moving forward in their journey with their eyes on the prize, while also having the audience’s support behind them. With such a strong connection and growing popularity, they could very well end up among the finalists.

Julia Works in the Insurance Sector and Lorenzo is a Dynamic Businessman

Julia Mayska grew up in Poland but has since built her life in London, where she works as an insurance broker. Alongside her professional career, she appears to have an interest in making a name for herself in the entertainment and influencer space. She has taken part in several photo shoots and continues to grow her social media presence, where she shares glimpses of her travels and lifestyle. Her appearance on ‘Love Island UK’ has further increased her visibility and given her a platform to show different sides of herself. It has helped her attract a growing audience beyond her work in the insurance industry.

Since June 2022, Lorenzo Alessi has served as the founder of Altamoda Group, a London-based venture. He is also the co-founder of Trendway, a social shopping platform launched in January 2020 that helps Gen Z shoppers discover fashion trends, create and share outfits, and shop from their favorite brands. Lorenzo has often spoken about enjoying the challenges that come with running businesses and building new ventures. His entrepreneurial drive and ambition have been evident throughout and make him one of the more career-focused contestants in the villa.

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