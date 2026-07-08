Are Yasmin and Tommy From Love Island UK Still Together?

Hulu’s ‘Love Island UK’ showcases the side of reality TV romance that feels real and often leads to romances in the real world as well. In season 13, when Yasmin Hadlow entered the villa as a bombshell, she was expecting to find a partner right away. She did form some strong connections, but along with them came complications and heartbreak. It was only during Casa Amor, when Tommy Stagg was direct and clear about his feelings for her, that Yasmin began to believe she had found someone she truly paired well with.

Yasmin and Tommy’s Connection Gave Her the Stability That She Wanted

Yasmin Hadlow was one of the first bombshells to arrive in the villa. She immediately caught the attention of Aidan Murphy, but things were not that simple. Soon, Lorenzo Alessi also took an interest in Yasmin, and what followed was a love triangle between the three of them. Yasmin was paired up with Aidan for the first few weeks before choosing to couple up with Lorenzo when her feelings changed. As she headed into Casa Amor, she was unsure whether the person she was with would remain faithful and choose her in the end.

Before joining the female cast members for the Casa Amor test, Tommy Stagg had already said that Yasmin was someone he was interested in getting to know. He made his feelings clear, and Yasmin did not take long to reciprocate. After returning from Casa Amor and seeing Lorenzo coupled up with someone else, she knew she had made the right choice, especially given the way Tommy made her feel. She chose to couple up with him, not once but twice and became convinced that he was the partner she could go the distance with.

Yasmin and Tommy Could be Making It Together as a Couple

Yasmin did not have the easiest journey during the season. She formed two strong connections, but neither of them worked out, and she felt let down by both of her former partners. That was when Tommy Stagg made his intentions clear and openly declared his feelings for her. From that point on, Yasmin felt he was the right choice. She felt comfortable with him and believed he was someone who would not leave her behind and would always take her feelings into consideration. While the couple has not had the opportunity to spend a great deal of time together, with the season now coming to a close, it is possible that they have fully committed to each other and have not changed their minds about where they stand.

Yasmin Has a Lot of Corporate Experience and Tommy is Committed to His Carrer as an Athlete

Outside the villa, Yasmin Hadlow works as a Recruitment Business Partner at Rockford Investment Group Ltd, a role she has held since November 2021. She previously worked with Deloitte and is based in Broadstairs, England. Alongside her recruitment career, Yasmin promotes an independent travel agent business model that helps women earn an income while accessing travel opportunities. Her social profile as a content creator has helped her reach out to many women and bring her business to them.

Tommy Stagg is a semi-professional footballer from Essex who plays as a center-forward. Over the years, he has represented clubs including Brentwood Town F.C. and Witham Town F.C. In addition to his football career, Tommy is also a businessman and runs an events company called Pascha House. His work and football commitment remain a major part of his life, while he does not miss the chance to travel and see more of the world.

Read More: Are Priya and Aidan From Love Island UK Still Together?