Are Jasmine and Kavan From Love Island UK Still Together?

In reality TV series, while a lot of focus is placed on couples who experience drama, it is not uncommon to see some slipping into the background and building a successful love story. Hulu’s ‘Love Island UK’ has witnessed many such cases, and season 13 was no different. Jasmine Müller and Kavan Murphy did not pair up immediately after meeting, but the tension between them kept building. It was only after some time that they were able to connect publicly. Their relationship caused a lot of upheaval and heartbreak in the villa, but for many viewers, watching their love story unfold made it all worth it.

Jasmine and Kavan Shared Their First Kiss While They Were Coupled With Other People

Jasmine Müller started her time in the season with a strong connection to Lorenzo Alessi. They recoupled a few times and seemed stable until bombshell Priya Jaswal walked in. Lorenzo was very interested in her, and while he was coupled up with Jasmine, he even shared a kiss with the new contestant. By then, bombshell Kavan Murphy had also arrived, and Jasmine had taken an interest in him. She felt she had a strong connection with him, but things worked out differently for them.

Kavan paired up with Ellie Chadwick for his first coupling since she would otherwise have been eliminated, but he told Jasmine that his interest in her had not dwindled. Shortly after, they shared a kiss, but Kavan wanted to maintain transparency. He went and told Ellie about it, and at the next recoupling, he chose Jasmine and she chose him back. The two got to spend a lot of alone time in the villa and made an effort to get to know one another. In fact, Kavan even received Jasmine’s sister’s approval, and they seemed like a strongly bonded pair.

Jasmine and Kavan Seem to be Pursuing a Connection With Each Other

Jasmine and Kavan have been adored by fellow contestants and fans alike for the kind of chemistry they share. They appear to be genuinely building the foundations of their romance and have taken an active interest in one another. From sneaking in kisses throughout the day to holding hands and walking around together, they have been seen truly falling for each other. However, their time in the villa has not ended, and the dreaded Casa Amor looms over them in the near future. The two seem to be interested only in each other for now, but things can change at any moment. Still, they have consistently shown that they find their way back to one another and share strong feelings. That may be enough to keep them together throughout the rest of the season.

Jasmine is a Promising Entrepreneur, and Kavan is Starting Out His Career in Entertainment

Jasmine Müller is no stranger to being in the limelight, having first gained a following through the YouTube channel she started with her sister. She is now the owner of a business called Mahila Intimates, which offers a variety of dresses and garments for women. Jasmine previously dated Spanish footballer Héctor Bellerín and has remained single for around five years since their breakup. A popular content creator, she produces lifestyle and fashion-focused content and has built a strong online presence, boasting more than 220,000 followers on Instagram alone while also maintaining an active YouTube channel.

Kavan Murphy, who joined his brother Aidan Murphy on the season, works as an electrician by profession. Alongside his trade, he has also been involved in construction work and is based in Kent. Before entering the villa, Kavan largely lived outside the reality TV spotlight, making his appearance on the show the beginning of a new chapter. His easygoing personality and growing popularity with viewers have helped him stand out. With reality television serving as the start of his public career, the experience could open doors to new opportunities and take him in many different directions in the future.

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