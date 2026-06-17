Are Priya and Samraj From Love Island UK Still Together?

The ups and downs of reality TV couples are often what keep viewers invested in their relationships. Hulu’s ‘Love Island UK’ has produced many couples in the past who have gone their separate ways and then found their way back to each other, creating plenty of uproar and drama in the villa. In season 13, Priya Jaswal and Samraj Toor found a lot of similarities through their cultural and Indian backgrounds, but that alone was not enough to keep things stable between them. They faced their fair share of challenges throughout the season, yet despite the obstacles, they kept finding their way back to one another.

Priya and Samraj Had a Huge Fight Before Partnering With Each Other Again

Samraj Toor had paired up with Mica Harris at the beginning of the season, but he was eliminated in just the first episode. He then got a chance to meet bombshell Priya Jaswal, and when she chose him, he not only found a partner but was also saved from elimination. Samraj and Priya had a lot in common. Coming from immigrant Indian families and sharing a similar cultural upbringing gave them plenty to talk about and helped them connect with one another.

One night, during a vulnerable moment, Priya even told him that she had started liking him seriously. However, the very next day, she shared a kiss with Lorenzo Alessi, which did not sit well with Samraj. He felt that Priya had been dishonest with him, and to level the playing field, he went and kissed Mica. In fact, both of them ended up pairing with the people they had kissed, but neither could deny the chemistry they felt for each other. Samraj and Priya continued sneaking away for conversations, and at the next recoupling, when Priya chose Samraj, he chose her back.

Priya and Samraj Have Most Likely Ended Their Relationship

Priya and Samraj have had many fights between them, which have only added to the intensity of their relationship. They have both had concerns about where things stand, and the biggest issue arose when Samraj told his friends that he was faking his relationship with Priya. He said that he felt she had a “huge ego” and that he was only with her because she had chosen him. These feelings may also stem from the fact that he has not fully forgiven her for kissing Lorenzo after telling him that she liked him. The two of them are coupled up for now, but it seems like things may not last for long. They have faced major trust issues, and that could shake the foundation of the relationship they are already trying to build within the fragile environment of the villa.

Priya Has Corporate Experience and Samraj is Working as a Model

Priya Jaswal is based out of Surrey and previously worked as a Business Development Manager. Outside of her professional life, she has a passion for travel and has explored destinations across Europe, including Berlin, Ibiza, Mykonos, and Barcelona. Her adventures and experiences abroad have helped shape her vibrant personality and outlook on life. Priya is also known for her strong sense of style and fashion-forward approach, which comes through her wardrobe choices. Confident, outgoing, and ambitious, she enjoys making new memories and has built a lifestyle that reflects both her professional drive and love for exploration.

Samraj Toor has built a career across both hospitality management and fashion. Based between the UK and Germany, he currently works as an Operations Manager at Little India Gastro GmbH in Munich, where he led a successful relaunch that transformed the restaurant into one of the area’s top-performing venues. Alongside his corporate career, Samraj is an established fashion model represented by agencies in London and Munich, with experience in commercial campaigns and runway shows, including walking at Indian Fashion Week. He studied Modern Languages, specializing in German and Spanish, at Queen Mary University of London, where he was also involved with the university football team.

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