Are Yasmin and Lorenzo From Love Island UK Still Together?

Hulu’s ‘Love Island UK’ places contestants in a villa where romantic connections are not just about finding love but can also act as safeguards. In the villa, those who are single and without a strong connection often have a lot at stake. In season 13, the coupling of Yasmin Hadlow and Lorenzo Alessi came after a lot of back and forth. Both were involved in other connections when they began to feel the attraction growing between them. Even though they knew it would cause plenty of drama, they also knew they were both strong contestants and could make a powerful team in the race for the win.

Yasmin and Lorenzo Came Together After a Long Period of Harboring Attraction

When Lorenzo Alessi entered the villa, the first person who caught his eye was Jasmine Müller. He was pleased to see that his affection was reciprocated, and the two paired up. Although a few comments did not sit well with either Jasmine or the audience, they continued to recouple a second time. By then, Yasmin Hadlow had entered the villa as a bombshell and paired up with Aidan Murphy. However, things began to change when Lorenzo started noticing Yasmin and developed an interest in her. He spoke to his friends about it and had a few conversations with her, but before anything could progress, he also shared a kiss with Priya Jaswal, who was coupled up with Samraj Toor.

What followed was Priya telling Yasmin what had happened, and Yasmin was confused. She felt that Lorenzo had been pursuing her, but when he paired up with Priya, she assumed that chapter had closed. Yasmin chose Aidan once again, but the attraction she felt toward Lorenzo could not be ignored. It was not long before Yasmin and Lorenzo decided to give their connection another chance. They would often sit together, laugh, and enjoy each other’s company, and even Aidan noticed that what Yasmin shared with Lorenzo was something she did not have with him. After the shock of the kissing incident had settled, Yasmin chose Lorenzo for the first time at a recoupling. After a long period of uncertainty and speculation about whether they would ever get together, they finally had the chance to explore their connection as a couple.

Yasmin and Lorenzo Are Likely Still Pairing Up With Each Other

Yasmin and Lorenzo felt an attraction toward one another that neither could ignore. Even while they were with other people and pursuing different connections, they could never quite take their eyes off each other. The way they laughed together and talked about deeper topics showed they had the potential to become one of the season’s strongest couples. However, with such strong attraction also comes the possibility that the excitement of chasing someone can fade shortly after finally being together.

Lorenzo has not been fully sure about any of his partners throughout the season, and that uncertainty could eventually extend to Yasmin as well. Even so, both have shown that they are serious about each other and have promised to keep building their connection. They have come together despite facing one hurdle after another, and that could ultimately work in their favor. In all likelihood, they will stick together because they recognize how strong a team they make and believe they can overcome any odds.

Yasmin is Thriving in Her Corporate Role, While Lorenzo is an Entrepreneur in the Fashion Industry

Yasmin Hadlow is based out of Kent and has built a professional career in recruitment and business operations. Since November 2021, she has worked as a Recruitment Business Partner with Rockford Investment Group Ltd, helping manage talent acquisition and workforce needs. Prior to that, she worked at Deloitte in a Project Management Office role, gaining experience in corporate operations. Alongside her professional achievements, Yasmin has shown a confident and outgoing personality on reality television. Her combination of business expertise and ambition has helped her stand out both inside and outside the villa.

Lorenzo Alessi is a business owner with interests in the fashion industry, although he has largely chosen to keep the details of his ventures private. Based out of Hertfordshire, he comes from an Italian and Turkish-Cypriot background and has always taken pride in his family. His cultural roots have played an important role in shaping his identity and outlook. While much of his professional life remains away from the public eye, Lorenzo has built a reputation as an ambitious entrepreneur with a passion for fashion and business.

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