Married at First Sight Season 17: Who Are Still Together? Where Are They Now?

Lifetime’s ‘Married at First Sight’ provides couples with an opportunity to find their life partners during each season. When experts match them, participants meet for the first time and want to get married. They spend the rest of their honeymoon before deciding whether to continue their marriage. The seventeenth season, filmed in Denver, Colorado, has captivated viewers with its vivacious and enthralling contestants. It offered a mix of fun and emotional moments, making it one of the most riveting seasons to date. However, given the longevity of relationships created on screen, finding out which couple should stay together will be interesting.

Becca Haley and Austin Reed Have Ended Their Marriage

Rebecca Haley and Austin Reed were on the right track when they married. They appreciated each other’s humor and were able to discuss important life questions. However, problems began to surface during their honeymoon when Becca struggled to accept Austin’s religious beliefs, which she considered conservative. Another major issue in their relationship was their differing expectations regarding physical intimacy. Despite these challenges, they decided to stay married at the end of the season. However, within a day, Becca discovered that Austin had lied about spending time with a production team member. She immediately asked for a separation, and the couple has remained apart.

Since then, Rebecca Haley has immersed herself in her work as a natural light photographer. Offering her services in Denver and Chicago, she strives to provide her clients with the best experiences at every juncture. She has grown her small business significantly, covering all types of events from weddings and high school proms to family portraits, and has collaborated with jewelry designers. A fan of 90s music, Becca leads her team of photographers with care and empathy. The rave reviews she receives are a testament to the success and impact of her work style.

On the other hand, Austin has kept a low profile since the season ended. His Instagram bio reads, “It was a hell of a ride, I’ll walk you through it,” likely referring to his experience on the show. Professionally, he is settled in Denver, Colorado, working as a Business Development Representative. Austin has stayed in touch with the other male contestants from the season and seems to be moving past the season’s challenges, heading towards a more peaceful and stable life.

Clare Kerr and Cameron Frazer Have Finalized Their Divorce

When Clare Kerr and Cameron Frazer first met at the altar, they thought they were made for each other, but problems soon began to surface. Clare felt that Cameron was inattentive to her needs, and their ideas about the future did not align. They even had differing views on fundamental issues, such as the parenting of their future children. Small fights quickly escalated into bigger ones, and on their one-month anniversary, they informed their fellow contestants that they were going to separate. On Decision Day, they announced their divorce, and things turned sour between them. They have not been in touch since and have built their lives separately.

Clare has continued working as a therapist in Denver, Colorado, and has made quite a name for herself. She is a private person and has kept her social media accounts away from the public eye since the season concluded. Clare revealed that she is dating someone new who is currently settled in Seattle, Washington, but her partner is in the process of moving to be near her. She beautifully described herself as “You are not the story someone else wants to tell about you,” reflecting the strength and conviction she possesses in her personality.

Cameron has been focused on his bike shop based in Boulder, Colorado, but he has other significant concerns. He shared that during the season, he developed a heart condition called atrial flutter, a type of arrhythmia where the heart’s upper chambers beat too quickly, causing a fast and irregular heart rhythm. The New Zealand resident had to undergo a procedure in late 2023, and since then, medication has kept his condition stable. Cameron revealed that being on the season was quite draining on his mental health, and he cannot afford to risk his heart with another unstable relationship, so he is taking things slow. He has been keeping a low profile, likely focusing on his recovery and moving on from what he views as a bad experience.

Lauren and Orion’s Marriage Has Come to an End

Lauren Goodger and Orion Martzloff were smitten with each other when they met at the altar, but things quickly spiraled out of control. Lauren made an insensitive and politically incorrect remark about Orion’s skin color, which he tried to dismiss, but it lingered on his mind. Later, when he learned Lauren had been intimate with someone just a few months before coming on the show, he felt their relationship was over. Shortly after their honeymoon, the couple divorced. During a reunion episode, Orion admitted that he regretted making the decision too quickly, but by then, things had already crumbled, and they had not gotten back together.

Lauren Goodger has kept her social media private, making it hard to tell what she is up to. She seems to be chasing adventure and has made significant changes, including moving from Denver to “Southside Chi.” On the other hand, Orion focuses on his work as a contractor and his company, KMN Services LLC, which operates in Denver and New York.

In February 2023, he spent time in Florida with friends, enjoying a boat ride and seeing alligators. From skiing to boating, he has a thrill for all things adventurous. Orion has remained close to many other contestants from the season and even went hiking with some in June 2024. A dog lover, Orion knows how to have a good time and has been concentrating on enjoying life.

Emily Balch and Brennan Shoykhet Have Split Up

After getting married shortly after meeting each other, things quickly became strained between Emily Balch and Brennan Shoykhet when Brennan revealed that he was no longer attracted to Emily. He didn’t offer much explanation, simply stating that his feelings had changed during the honeymoon. The situation quickly deteriorated, with both accusing each other of projecting a lousy image and being disrespectful. Before Decision Day, the couple decided to end their relationship and formally announced it during the season. There remains a lot of resentment and distaste between the former partners, and they have not mended their relationship, drifting apart entirely.

Emily has been working as an Account Executive in a large Enterprise – Sales Practice at Gartner since January 2021, having been with the firm since 2018. A graduate of Miami University, she took a trip to Vietnam after the filming for the season ended. Upon her return, she discovered that she had two broken wrists and needed surgery on her scaphoid. Her friendships with her female co-stars have become lifelong bonds, and she feels immense gratitude to her company for giving her seven months of paid time off, which allowed her to heal and become the strong person she is today. After moving twice, she has finally settled back in Denver, Colorado, where her circle of girlfriends, whom she considers the best gift, serve as a pillar of support around her. She is reportedly in a relationship, but she has not publicly announced who the particular person is yet.

Brennan has a long career backing him and is currently focused on his work. Based in Denver, Colorado, he has been working at Sikich, a business consulting firm, since March 2021, where he is currently a Senior NetSuite Consultant. In May 2024, he took to social media to express his dissatisfaction with how he was portrayed on the show and shared that he was navigating some of the most challenging circumstances. He mentioned that he has been seeing someone but has not publicly made it official. His friends and family are essential to his life, and he has been spending quality time with them.

Michael Shiakallis and Chloe Brown Have Parted Ways

Michael Shiakallis was matched with Chloe Brown after his first bride decided she was not ready to marry a stranger. With Chloe, Michael found a companion who understood him deeply, and they enjoyed some of the best times together, sharing a lot of camaraderie. However, a significant issue arose when Chloe expressed her desire to raise many foster children, a commitment Michael was unsure he wanted. When it was time to decide if they wanted to stay together, Chloe said yes, but Michael felt he could not meet this expectation, leading to their divorce. Michael later acknowledged that he should have put in more effort, but despite their differences, they remain on good terms and have managed to stay friends beyond their altercation.

Chloe describes herself as a “sound healer” and “reiki healer” on her social media, and she is also working full-time as a Senior Director at the American Heart Association. Her work in the non-profit sector allows her to find fulfillment and meaning in her profession. She has become very close to some of her male co-stars, particularly Orion Martzloff, and they have met several times since filming concluded, individually and in group settings. Chloe celebrated her 41st birthday in June 2024, reflecting on the life she loves and all she is grateful for. Seeing her thriving and living her life to the fullest is heartening.

Michael Shiakallis is a man of many talents and has been focusing on personal and professional growth since the season ended. He has been the Head of SMS Digital Experience at Lumen Technologies since February 2023. Michael has worked with firms like CenturyLink, Boingo Wireless, and AT&T in various capacities and has a promising career ahead of him. In addition to his professional pursuits, Michael is also a boxer and often spends time in the ring with formidable opponents. His primary motivation for boxing has been to raise money and awareness for cancer survivors and patients. With his three pets, Melo, Graham, and Franklin, Michael leads a fulfilling life enriched by different pursuits, which keeps him satisfied and driven.

