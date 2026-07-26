Married at First Sight Season 18: Who Are Still Together? Where Are They Now?

Lifetime’s ‘Married at First Sight’ has always allowed strangers to take a leap of faith after they meet each other for the first time at the altar. Guided by the relationship experts, the couples navigate the highs and lows of married life while deciding whether their unexpected marriages could turn into a lifelong journey. In season 18, that journey continued with five couples: Camille Parsons and Thomas McDonald; Ikechi Ojoré and Emem Obot; Madison Myers and Allen Slovick; Karla Juarez and Juan Franco; and David Trimble and Michelle Tomblin. As emotions grew and difficult conversations unfolded, the couples were left with life-changing decisions on Decision Day.

Camille Parsons and Thomas McDonald Are Enjoying a Happy Married Life

From the beginning of their journey, Camille Parsons and Thomas McDonald shared an undeniable connection. Although they faced challenges, they continued to work through their differences and grow closer. Ultimately, on Decision Day, the couple decided to continue their marriage. As of writing, Camille and Thomas are still going strong and are enjoying a happy and fulfilling married life. They have embraced the simple joys of spending time together, whether it is taking long drives, going on romantic date nights, or trying out different restaurants together.

Most recently, in July 2026, Camille and Thomas traveled to the beautiful and vibrant beaches of Cap Cana, Dominican Republic, and explored the local food and culture. In her professional life, Camille has been flourishing as the Director of Operations at Justin Lucas Group for @properties since December 2024. She is also a content creator with more than 62.5K followers on Instagram. On the platform, she has collaborated with brands like Saguaro, Blackgirl Vitamins, and Cakes Body.

Aside from that, Camille maintains a close bond with her father, Tracy Parsons, whom she lovingly calls her hero. Thomas has been working as an Officer and Financial Center Manager at Fifth Third Bank since November 2023. Moreover, he has gained over 26.5K followers on Instagram as a Digital Creator. He further maintains an LTK account and an Amazon Storefront, where he shares some of his favorite products and recommendations with his followers. Thomas is also a sports enthusiast who always cheers for his favorite football team.

Ikechi Ojoré and Emem Obot Went Their Separate Ways After the Show

Ikechi Ojoré and Emem Obot initially had a promising connection since they had similar life experiences and values. However, over time, the former struggled to develop a romantic connection with his then-partner. As the challenges continued to mount, their marriage came to an end before the Decision Day as they decided to get a divorce. After the cameras stopped rolling, Emem fortunately found her soulmate, Brandon Williams. As the relationship blossomed, the couple took the next step forward by exchanging their vows in May 2025. Their happiness grew even further when their daughter, Amara Rose Williams, was born on February 11, 2026.

Today, Emem and Brandon are enjoying their life as a unit by attending events together, spending quality time by the pool, and traveling. Professionally, she has established herself as a Nurse Practitioner. Her entrepreneurial ambitions have also helped her become the owner of a Medspa venture in Chicago, Illinois. Away from work, she loves showering her beloved pup, Rico, with love and attention. In October 2019, Emem experienced a massive heartbreak when her father passed away unexpectedly. To this day, she keeps his memories alive in her heart.

Meanwhile, Ikechi has been thriving in his career as a College Counselor at Chicago Collegiate Charter School. His creative pursuits also play a significant role in his life, which was further highlighted when he published a book, ‘To My Future #wcw: Letters to My Best Friend, and Future Everything’ in 2018. He is also a content creator who has garnered more than 15.8K followers on Instagram. Through the platform, he shares his paintings. Besides that, Ikechi operates an online art shop, where he sells his creations. Recently, he appears to be maintaining a quiet life and has stepped away from the public eye.

Madison Myers and Allen Slovick Have Both Found Love After Their Marriage Ended

Madison Myers and Allen Slovick’s connection initially seemed promising, but she quickly realized he wasn’t her type. As the season progressed, things took a turn when she revealed that she had secretly been in an emotional relationship with her co-star, David Trimble. The pair were spending time together behind the scenes throughout the season. Ultimately, Madison ended her marriage with Allen before Decision Day. Following that, she and David continued to strengthen their bond, reaching a significant milestone in March 2026 when they got engaged. As of writing, they are excitedly preparing for their wedding.

In July, Madison joyfully shared that she had finally found her wedding dress. Beyond this, she and David enjoy working out together at the gym and going on romantic dates at different restaurants. Similarly, Allen has also found love in his partner, Candi Adams. They appear to have been in a relationship since March 2025 and often go on romantic dates together. The pair always supports each other and cheers their partner on every step of the way. Madison has currently made a name for herself as a Financial Systems Manager for a software implementation organization.

Madison has also cultivated a large fanbase on social media, especially Instagram, where she boasts over 64K followers. On the personal front, the fitness enthusiast considers her friends an integral part of her life. Allen now appears to be focusing on his role as a Financial Reporting Manager at AIT Worldwide Logistics, a position he has held since July 2025. He has gradually expanded his fanbase, gaining over 32.6K followers on Instagram. He continues to connect with his followers on a deeper level through his Cameo account. Away from work, Allen is dedicated to his adorable pup, Luffy.

Karla Juarez and Juan Franco Have Moved on in Their Respective Lives

Karla Juarez and Juan Franco navigated their age difference from the beginning. Despite their contrasting perspectives, the experts hoped they would complement each other. Unfortunately, the rising tensions eventually led them to part ways on Decision Day. Initially, the former pair parted ways amicably, but that changed when Karla reportedly made certain statements on Instagram about Juan. Currently, they no longer follow each other on Instagram, suggesting they are no longer in contact. It appears that Karla has found another chance at love with her partner, and they often attend parties together.

Similarly, Juan is in a happy relationship, but he has chosen to keep his girlfriend’s identity out of the limelight. The couple enjoys visiting the stadium to support their favorite baseball team and celebrate holidays like Christmas together. Professionally, Karla is thriving in Chicago as a Hairstylist. She also maintains a website through which interested individuals can book a slot for her pilates and sound bath sessions. The reality star has built a massive community on her personal and professional Instagram pages, gaining over 16.2K and 15K followers, respectively.

A significant portion of Karla’s heart always revolves around her furry pup, Poppy, who is also her constant companion and walking partner. Juan has been working as a Sales Representative for Great Lakes at AlumaSafway since May 2024. Furthermore, he has embraced his entrepreneurial spirit, founding the Flight Mate application. In June 2026, he was interviewed on the ‘Within Range Podcast,’ where he reflected on his experience on the show and provided behind-the-scenes insights. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Juan enjoys activities such as ice fishing.

Michelle Tomblin and David Trimble’s Marriage Ended on Decision Day

David Trimble and Michelle Tomblin’s journey was described as one of the most complicated ones on the show. The experts felt they were theoretically a perfect match due to their similar values and professional backgrounds. However, things took a turn when it was revealed that David was having an emotional affair with one of his co-stars, Madison. Ultimately, on Decision Day, he and Michelle decided to end their marriage. Despite the controversy, David and Madison pursued their relationship after the show. They took the next step forward when they got engaged in March 2026. The couple has continued to build a life together, enjoying music concerts and traveling.

In February 2026, David and Madison embarked on a romantic getaway to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Three months later, they were interviewed on ‘The Wedding Reporter Podcast,’ where they discussed navigating public scrutiny, shared details about their proposal, and how they relied on their support systems. Meanwhile, Michelle is seemingly embracing her single life and focusing on personal growth. As of writing, she is working as an Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer of Hunt Club, a role she took on in January 2022. She is also expanding her presence on Instagram and has gained more than 30.8K followers.

When Michelle isn’t busy working, she loves spending time with her beloved pup, Walter, and adorable kitten, Trixie Nicole. Unfortunately, Trixie passed away in September 2025, leaving the reality star completely devastated, but she luckily finds solace in the presence of Walter. In his professional life, David has been flourishing as the owner of a family bar since August 2008. He has also built an Instagram following of over 40.5K followers as a content creator. In June 2026, he was interviewed by the Human Understanding Community, where he candidly spoke about relationships. Besides that, he is a passionate fitness enthusiast who maintains a strict fitness routine.

Read More: Married at First Sight Season 19: Who Are Still Together? Where Are They Now?