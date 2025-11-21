Married at First Sight Season 19: Who Are Still Together? Where Are They Now?

Peacock’s ‘Married at First Sight’ shows the emotional risks and unpredictable dynamics of marrying a complete stranger. Season 19, set in Austin, Texas, followed five couples as they navigated compatibility and commitment under expert guidance. In a surprising outcome, all five pairs chose to stay together on Decision Day, marking an unusually hopeful moment for the series. But the reunion told a different story. Once real life settled in beyond the experiment, each couple returned with their own accounts of what unfolded after the cameras dimmed.

Jalyn Garcia and Joshua Black’s Marriage Did Not Last Long

Jalyn Garcia and Joshua Black experienced their share of highs and lows throughout the season, yet still chose to marry on Decision Day and begin a future together. At the reunion, however, they revealed they had parted ways three months earlier and it was a breakup that blindsided Jalyn. She recalled a vacation where Josh had even talked about settling down, only for things to unravel soon after. During a concert, Josh ran into a woman he previously knew, which sparked an argument that ended with him asking Jalyn to leave, and the couple splitting. Josh explained that their incompatibility stemmed from different levels of adventure and a lack of the passion he felt a marriage needed.

Jalyn is a realtor currently working as a Global Real Estate Advisor with Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty in Austin, a role she has held since July 2025. Before joining the firm, she gained experience with RA Residential and Greystar, building a strong background in property management and residential real estate. Outside her professional life, Jalyn is devoted to her dog, Rocco, who turned one in July 2025 and frequently appears in her updates. Joshua Black is a small-business owner who founded Quality Exteriors LLC, a construction company he launched in September 2020. Under his leadership, the business has expanded steadily. He is also the founder of the Joshua Wayne Black Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on community support and charitable outreach.

Chad and Belynda Have Decided to Go Their Separate Ways

Belynda Chapa ultimately chose to marry Chadwick “Chad” Williams after some last-minute hesitation, but once she made the decision, she committed fully. Although they left the show as a married couple, their relationship struggled soon afterward. They initially did not move in together, and when they finally tried, a tense encounter between Belynda’s dog and Chad’s cat led to a heated argument. Belynda later shared that the two were also facing intimacy challenges, while Chad felt overwhelmed by the entire filming experience. A disagreement at a crawfish boil escalated tensions further, and the pair chose to stop filming. They have since ended their marriage.

Belynda, whose daughter Jalyn Garcia also appeared on the season, works in esthetics and beauty consulting. She serves as a Cosmetic Sales Manager at Dillard’s Inc. and is currently an Aesthetic Advisor with Ideal Image, where she helps clients through cosmetic and wellness treatments. Belynda is also a devoted mother to her son, Jett Garcia, who graduated from St. Edward’s University in early 2025, and her beloved dog, Lovie, who is rarely far from her side. Chad Williams, meanwhile, has built his career as a real estate executive. He maintains a low public profile and chooses to keep most aspects of his personal life private.

Brittany and Will Decided to Move Forward in Different Directions

Brittany and Will were among the season’s most turbulent couples. On their wedding day, Will even called to say he planned to walk away, but after a difficult conversation, they agreed to proceed with the marriage and try to work through their issues. Still, just a week later, after returning from a work trip, Will abruptly cut off all contact. Brittany attempted to reach him and even sent a handwritten letter, but Will later explained that a comment she made during an argument, suggesting he shouldn’t be with her if he didn’t appreciate her efforts, made him reconsider the relationship entirely. Believing it was best for both of them, he chose to pursue a divorce.

Brittany, who was born and raised in Houston, Texas, holds both an MBA and a PHR certification and works as an HR consultant in Austin. Outside of work, she is dedicated to fitness, especially weight training, and is equally passionate about aesthetics. She has openly shared her experiences with cosmetic treatments. She also speaks frequently about her Christian faith, which plays a central role in her life. Will, on the other hand, has kept his personal details largely private. He has only disclosed that he works as a consultant and has chosen not to reveal much beyond what viewers saw on the season since filming ended.

Rhonda and Pat Have Ended Their Relationship

Rhonda Muenzler Wunderlin and Patric Jameson were uncertain about their choice throughout the process, and even on their wedding day, Pat remained unsure about moving forward. Ultimately, he took the experts’ advice and married Rhonda, and the couple did share some good moments together. However, nine months later, after Pat returned from a trip to Europe, he decided to end the relationship. Rhonda later said they had been dealing with intimacy issues and claimed that his insecurity caused her romantic feelings to fade. Pat, meanwhile, explained that he sensed Rhonda was no longer attracted to him, and he believed the healthiest choice for both of them was to end the marriage and allow each other the chance to find happiness separately.

Since February 2019, Rhonda has served as the Senior Vice President of Performance Marketing at Questex, based in the Washington, DC area. Alongside her corporate role, she is deeply involved in community work. In June 2024, she joined Community Blessings Outreach as a board member, and she has also been a facilitator with The World GROOVE Movement since September 2022, contributing to wellness and community engagement initiatives in Leander, Texas. Patric, meanwhile, works as a Space Operations Consultant. He also runs an active Instagram page where he shares behind-the-scenes insights about his experience on the show and offers commentary for viewers interested in his journey.

Meghann and Derrek Faced a Major Personal Loss Before Separating

Meghann Turner and Derrek Wiedeman were overjoyed when they learned they were expecting a baby, and on their wedding day, neither had any hesitation in saying yes to the marriage. However, their plans took a heartbreaking turn when they suffered a miscarriage. The loss deeply affected both of them and put significant strain on their relationship. Meghann later shared that a major argument followed, after which Derrek chose to move out. The couple has since separated and gone their own ways, focusing on healing and moving forward with their lives.

Meghann is an accomplished realtor who has built an impressive career, having worked with Cogent Enterprises and Surety Bind Brokers for several years. Beyond her professional achievements, she is a devoted dog mom to her two Shih Tzus, Willow and Zoey, and has long been involved in rescue initiatives and supporting animal welfare. Derrek has made his path in operations and e-commerce. He serves as the Chief Operating Officer at NOVAEO, a role he has held since 2021, while also continuing his work as the company’s Supply Chain Manager, a position he has maintained since 2018. Additionally, he owns SKBD LLC, operating remotely from Austin. His expertise spans consumer packaged goods, Amazon Seller Central, supply chain systems, and relationship-building across industries.

