Created by Mariah Huq, ‘Married to Medicine’ is a reality television series that follows the lives of a group of ladies involved in the Atlanta medical community. They either identify as doctors or are married to them. These women then try to strike a balance between different spheres of their personal and professional lives. Ever since its inception, the show has been entertaining audiences for a considerable period. Now that it is returning for its eighth season, you must all be excited about the season premiere. Well, here’s everything we know about ‘Married to Medicine’ season 8 episode 1!

Married to Medicine Season 8 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Married To Medicine’ season 8 episode 1 is slated to release on March 7, 2021, at 9/8c on Bravo. Every episode has a runtime of 43 minutes.

Where to Watch Married to Medicine Season 8 Episode 1 Online?

If you’re looking for options to watch ‘Married to Medicine’ season 8 episode 1, you can simply switch on your TV sets and tune in to Bravo at the above-mentioned timeslot. The second option is to watch the show on Bravo’s official website. If you’re a cord-cutter, you might have to consider other alternatives such as Sling TV, Fubo TV, Youtube TV, and DirecTV (season 2-8). The show is also available on VOD platforms such as Apple TV, iTunes (season 1-7), and Amazon Prime Video.

Married to Medicine Season 8 Episode 1 Spoilers

The season 8 premiere of ‘Married to Medicine’ is named ‘Breaking Out of the Bubble,’ and we’re certain that there will be more drama dominating the women’s personal lives. The ladies of ‘Married to Medicine’ will tackle fragile marriages along with social issues and the pandemic. Toya will be seen struggling with Dr. Eugene’s long working hours at the hospital. Contessa and Scott will bicker over working together. Meanwhile, Jackie and Simone might struggle to understand their fractured friendship.

Heavenly will throw a 50th birthday party for Damon, and Dr. Scott Metcalfe will be put on the spot by the cast members. There is speculation that one of the doctors will get busted for his alleged involvement with another woman. We might also see the group collectively root for the BLM movement while assisting those struck by Covid-19.

In the episode, we will witness the return of the show’s regulars: Jacqueline Walters, Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, Simone Whitmore, Quad Webb, Kari Wells, Lisa Nicole Cloud, and Contessa Metcalfe. Apart from our beloved batch of existing names, newcomer Anila Sajja is also set to bring in her own edge. She has been married for eight years to Dr. Kiran Sajja, a renowned oculofacial plastic surgeon. They have two kids, five-year-old Aryana and three-year-old Avir. Anila is a fashion blogger who will become the subject of excessive scrutiny. You can take a look at the trailer below!

