Married To Real Estate Renewed For Season 4 at HGTV

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are not done transforming properties into dream homes! The Cinemaholic has learned that HGTV has renewed the reality series ‘Married To Real Estate’ for its fourth season. The casting for the upcoming installment is currently underway, with the production department seeking people based in Greater Atlanta, Georgia, who are about to buy a new home or renovate a home bought in the last six months.

The third season of the show once again showcased Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson’s expertise in transforming homes in Georgia. They guided families through finding and renovating homes to meet their specific needs, from creating Japandi-inspired designs with new kitchens and yoga studios to modernizing suburban homes with natural wood and stone. The duo also took on unique challenges, such as renovating a university locker room and tackling unexpected hurdles in property transformations. Throughout the installment, Egypt and Mike demonstrated their expertise in navigating various real estate dilemmas, from helping parents prepare for their baby’s arrival to assisting families in relocating and downsizing.

Viewers can anticipate Egypt and Mike to continue to share their expert guidance in transforming homes throughout the Greater Atlanta area in the upcoming season. From tackling diverse challenges like creating personalized spaces for growing families to renovating unique properties with modern flair, the duo is expected to handle surprising real estate dilemmas and unexpected obstacles.

The fourth installment is also seeking participants with a budget exceeding $100K to transform their new properties into dream homes. Whether it’s modernizing a suburban residence or revitalizing a historic property, contestants should be ready to collaborate with Egypt and Mike to enhance their living spaces and maximize their investment. The show promises to highlight diverse renovation projects that bring creativity, practicality, and the potential to build equity through strategic home improvements to the forefront.

Even though the development of the fourth season is progressing, HGTV has not officially announced the renewal. However, considering the casting call, the announcement of the upcoming installment is only a pending formality.

The show exclusively showcases homes located in the metro Atlanta area. The third season highlighted properties in Roswell and Dunwoody, Georgia, and the previous seasons explored homes in Brookhaven, Smyrna, Grant Park, Sandy Springs, and South Fulton. Atlanta has been a backdrop for various real estate reality shows in the past, including ‘Flip This House,’ ‘My First Place,’ and ‘Curb Appeal: The Block.’

