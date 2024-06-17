Lakefront Luxury Renewed For Season 5 at A&E

‘Lakefront Luxury’ will continue mesmerizing its viewers with more luxury homes and waterfront scenery with one more season! The Cinemaholic has learned that A&E has already renewed the popular reality show, known for showcasing stunning lakefront properties, for a fifth season. Casting is currently underway to find “stylish, high-energy couples” aged 35 and above to tour appealing waterfront properties.

With filming already underway since March 2024, the fifth installment will continue its production through October 2024. The show, which first debuted in 2018 and follows couples as they search for their dream lakefront properties, will be shot extensively in a wide range of locations across Southern and Central Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, Muskoka, Prince Edward County, the Kawarthas, Haliburton, and Ottawa.

For the production of the fifth installment, every selected couple is retained for a minimum of three consecutive weekdays for filming as they tour various properties with a real estate agent, evaluating the pros and cons before making their final decision. The show will appeal to viewers who dream of escaping city life for the tranquility of waterfront living. Each episode is expected to revolve around a new couple, highlighting the unique features and breathtaking views of the properties and offering a glimpse into the luxurious lakefront lifestyle. The bargaining tactics on the show further add an element of suspense.

‘Lakefront Luxury’ offers a mix of aspirational and relatable content, creating a blend of entertaining and informative programming that is a favorite among those who love real estate and those who dream of owning a lakeside retreat. It has gained a dedicated following due to its engaging format and the jaw-droppingly luxurious locations it features. In the fifth season, fans can look forward to more episodes filled with beautiful properties, the excitement of the hunt for the perfect home, real estate expertise, and the personal stories of the couples featured.

Even though the filming of the fifth installment has already begun, the official announcement of the renewal is pending. However, with casting for the season underway, an official statement from A&E is only a formality. The upcoming season is expected to premiere sometime in the first half of next year, especially considering the release dates of the previous four seasons.

In addition to ‘Lakefront Luxury’ season 5, the province of Ontario — one of the prominent destinations as far as film and television productions are concerned — will also be welcoming the crews of the third season of CBC’s ‘Run the Burbs’ and James Wan’s Peacock series ‘Copenhagen’ this fall.

