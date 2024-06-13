Peacock’s Simu Liu and James Wan Series Titled ‘Copenhagen’; Starts Filming in Toronto in August

James Wan and Simu Liu’s techno-thriller is titled ‘Copenhagen.’ The principal photography for the Peacock series will start in Toronto, Ontario, in August 2024 and conclude by March 2025. Thomas Brandon (‘Legacies’) created the series and serves as a showrunner with Jennifer Yale (‘See’). They also executive produce the show alongside Wan, Danielle Bozzone, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett.

The show will transport us precisely five minutes into the future, where a first-generation-American intelligence analyst, Alexander Hale (Liu), begins to realize that his brain is being hacked. The perpetrators behind the cyber cerebral infiltration have access to all of Hale’s senses, being able to see and hear everything he does. Despite his awareness of the security breach, matters are complicated for Hale owing to his employer, a shadowy agency. The analyst bides his time by acting oblivious to the breach in his brain, hoping to flush out the hackers and prove his allegiance.

Liu is a Chinese-American actor whose latest performance can be seen in Netflix’s ‘Atlas’ as Harlan Shepherd, Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Arthur the King’ as Leo, and ‘Barbie’ as Ken. The People’s Choice Award winner is set to appear in several upcoming projects. Among them are John Cena-starrer dystopian action comedy ‘Jackpot,’ the sequel to Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ and ‘Last Breath’ with Woody Harrelson.

Wan is a writer, director, and producer of Malaysian-Chinese descent known for his horror movies and Hollywood blockbusters. His latest directorial projects include ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ ‘Malignant,’ ‘Aquaman,’ and ‘The Conjuring 2.’ The filmmaker is currently focused on bringing the Lovecraftian horror film, ‘The Call of Cthulhu,’ to life. Owing to its reality-bending monsters and setting, the director says that the challenging project is a hard sell but one that he is nevertheless passionate about.

Alongside ‘Copenhagen,’ Peacock has recently greenlit three other TV shows: Steph Curry and Adam Pally-starrer comedy from David Caspe, a limited series based on the serial killer John Wayne Gacy, and a limited suburban thriller from Megan Gallagher.

As ‘Copenhagen’ gears up to start shooting in Toronto, Liu will have a homecoming since the actor grew up around the city, beginning his film career working as a stuntman and extra for projects housed in the city. As a popular filmmaking hub, Toronto is hosting several exciting new projects this season. Currently filming in Toronto, Simon Barry’s ‘Bet’ is a Netflix series about a vengeful teen arriving at an elite boarding school to cause havoc for the students there. The second season of Peacock’s action comedy, ‘Twisted Metal,’ is slated to shoot in the region between July 17 and November 19, 2024. July will also see Benito Skinner’s ‘Overcompensating’ employ Toronto as a filming location. The second season of Prime Video’s ‘Gen V’ will begin filming in the city in the coming fall.

