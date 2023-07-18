10 Movies Like Barbie You Must See

Directed by Greta Gerwig and based on the Barbie fashion dolls by Mattel, ‘Barbie’ is a fantasy comedy film about the eponymous character. Gerwig wrote the screenplay with her partner Noah Baumbach. The plot follows Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) as they find themselves in the real world after being expelled from the utopic Barbie Land for their supposed imperfections. A live-action ‘Barbie’ has been in development since 2009 at Sony, with Amy Schumer and later Anne Hathaway attached to the project. Warner Bros. Pictures ultimately acquired the rights and cast Robbie in the titular role, setting off the process of making the film in its current reiteration.

The Responses to ‘Barbie’ has been extremely positive, with much praise directed at the plot, direction, and performances. If you have watched the film and loved it, here is a list of recommendations that might suit your taste. You can watch most of these movies like ‘Barbie’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

10. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

While ‘Barbie’ has similar visual aesthetics to most Wes Anderson films, the comparison solidifies with ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel.’ Set in the fictional Eastern European country of Zubrowka, predominantly in the early 1930s, ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ has a distinctive look that only uplifts the film’s semi-surreal narrative. The point-of-view character in the story is a lobby boy named Zero, who begins working at the eponymous hotel under its concierge, Monsieur Gustave H. (Ralph Fiennes), who regularly sleeps with the hotel’s older female clientele. This includes the 84-year-old dowager, Madame D., who leaves Gustave a priceless Renaissance painting upon her death. After Gustave is arrested on suspicion of murdering Madame D., he must find a way to escape so he can prove his innocence.

9. La La Land (2016)

Although Gosling sings and dances in ‘La La Land,’ that’s not why the film is on this list. ‘La La Land’ is a love letter to Los Angeles, the entertainment capital of the world. Like Barbie Land in ‘Barbie,’ Los Angeles is depicted almost as a utopic city of dreams in ‘La La Land.’ The plot revolves around Sebastian “Seb” Wilder (Gosling) and Mia Dolan (Emma Stone), two young people with big dreams in the City of Angels. Seb is a jazz musician who wants to own a jazz club someday, while Mia, a struggling actress, seeks success. The city, which is a character unto itself, brings them together in perhaps the most critical stages of their lives.

8. Amélie (2001)

Rarely has there been a more beautiful, charming, and whimsical film than ‘Amélie,’ a French masterpiece by filmmaker Jean-Pierre Jeunet. Like Barbie Land in ‘Barbie’ and Los Angeles in ‘La La Land,’ the city of Paris is a character in ‘Amélie.’ The similarities don’t end there. Like ‘Barbie,’ ‘Amélie’ has a very unique look that adds to the actual narrative development of the film. Moreover, the titular characters in both films are fundamentally optimistic. In ‘Amélie,’ the story follows the protagonist (Audrey Tautou) as she embarks on a personal mission to make life better for the people she encounters. She lost her mother when she was young in a bizarre accident, after which her father effectively withdrew from society. After finding some childhood memorabilia inside an old metal box in her new apartment, Amélie begins to search for the boy who left it there years ago.

7. Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia (2006)

There have been quite a few animated Barbie films over the years; ‘Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia’ makes it to this list because it perfectly encapsulates what an ideal Barbie film should be. The second entry in the ‘Barbie: Fairytopia’ film series, the movie revolves around Elina, the flower fairy from the first film, as she arrives in Mermaidia to save her friend Nalu, the merman prince, following his abduction. Laverna, the primary antagonist of the first film, returns and seeks a special berry that can transform her into the most powerful fairy in all of Fairytopia.

6. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

There is more than one similarity between Barbie and Dorothy from ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ Like Barbie, Dorothy also gets transported into another world and must navigate her new surrounding to find a way to get back to her world. However, her journey takes the opposite way to that of Barbie — starting in the real world and ending up in a fantastical one. ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is based on L. Frank Baum’s 1900 children’s fantasy novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz stars and now-iconic Judy Garland as Dorothy.

5. Moulin Rouge! (2001)

Any of Baz Luhrmann’s films could have made it to this list, but ‘Moulin Rouge!,’ even among the bonafide extravaganzas that the Australian filmmaker creates, stands out. Moulin Rouge! is wonderful because it injects pure fantasy into a quintessential Parisian love story between a poet, Christian (Ewan McGregor), and cabaret actress and courtesan, Satine (Nicole Kidman), the star of the eponymous real-life cabaret in the French capital. Predominantly set in 1900, ‘Moulin Rouge!’ is the final entry in Luhrmann’s ‘Red Curtain Trilogy’ after ‘Strictly Ballroom’ and ‘Romeo + Juliet.’ The love that Christian has for Satine is bound to remind the viewers of the relationship between Ken and Barbie. The beauty of Paris has been once more mythologized to the point that it is as utopic as Barbie Land.

4. Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

Like in ‘Barbie,’ Ralph in the computer-animated comedy film ‘Wreck-It Ralph’ lives in a supposedly fictional world. He is an Arcade video game character and the villain of the platformer game ‘Fix-it Felix, Jr.’ Having grown tired of the role, he ventures out of his game, which is subsequently deemed as out-of-order. This prompts Felix, the hero of the game, to embark on a search for Ralph with the help of Sergeant Tamora Jean Calhoun, the main character of ‘Hero’s Duty.’ Meanwhile, Ralph teams up with a girl named Vanellope von Schweetz to get back the medal with which he hopes to earn respect in ‘Fix-it Felix, Jr.’

3. Clueless (1995)

Loosely based on Jane Austen’s 1815 novel ‘Emma,’ the coming-of-age teen comedy ‘Clueless‘ stars Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz, a stylish and popular teenager from Beverly Hills. The daughter of an affluent litigator, Cher discovers that she enjoys helping others after her schemes to bring two teachers together so she can get better grades work out. As she takes on what she calls projects, her relationships with people around her begin to change. For all intent and purpose, Cher is the embodiment of the Barbie spirit — kind, good-natured, and considerate. Moreover, like ‘Barbie’ the film, ‘Clueless’ subtly explores social issues without actively criticizing anyone or anything. The film has since become a cultural phenomenon, impacting language, pop culture, fashion, and society.

2. Legally Blonde (2001)

The things we can say about Cher apply to Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) in ‘Legally Blonde’ as well. She has been the live-action representation of what Barbie is, at least before the ‘Barbie’ film. Elle is beautiful, good-natured, and cheerful, and because of all that, people underestimate her resourcefulness and intelligence. After her boyfriend breaks up with her before going to Harvard, Elle, determined to get him back, gets into the university as a law student. In the course of the film, she fights an uphill battle against presumptions and prejudices while charming everyone around her with a smile.

1. Enchanted (2007)

Just like Barbie, Giselle (Amy Adams), the princess-to-be from the animated fairy tale kingdom of Andalasia, ends up in the live-action real world and embarks on a remarkable adventure after having a very understandable panic attack. Giselle is a composite of several Disney fairytale princesses, including Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Cinderella, ‘Snow White,’ and Princess Aurora from ‘Sleeping Beauty. However, what sets Giselle apart from these princesses is that she truly transforms into a three-dimensional character as the film progresses, just like Barbie does.

Read More: Where Was Barbie Filmed?