Prime Video’s ‘Overcompensating’ Begins Filming in Toronto and Atlanta in July

Benito Skinner’s passion project is entering the production phase soon! The principal photography of Prime Video’s ‘Overcompensating’ will start in Toronto, Ontario, and Atlanta, Georgia, in July 2024. In addition to headlining the cast, Skinner created and wrote the series. Scott King serves as the showrunner. He also executive produces the comedy show with Jonah Hill, Matt Dines, and Ali Goodwin. English singer and songwriter Charli XCX is on board as the composer.

The series revolves around Benny (Skinner) and Carmen, two vastly different college students who become good friends with a mutual mission to fit in at any cost. Benny is a former football player and homecoming king who remains closeted about his sexual identity. Afraid of feeling out of place, they rely upon Benny’s older sister and her popular boyfriend to help them navigate their campus lives. The show is set to center around Benny and Carmen’s comedic misadventures as they go to extreme lengths to keep up appearances and fit in while having moments of self-discovery along the way.

The driving force behind the show, Skinner, wrote the series based on his life. He initially garnered attention through his skits, celebrity impressions, and performances on social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. He has appeared in productions like ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ ‘Search Party,’ ‘ZIWE,’ ‘Queer as Folk,’ and ‘Bridesman.’ The project marks Skinner’s first show as a lead actor, writer, and producer.

“I am so honored and excited to be partnering with Prime Video, A24, and Strong Baby to bring you Overcompensating,” said Skinner in a press release. “I wrote this pilot four years ago in an attempt to make people laugh, feel a little less alone, and maybe to work through some residual college trauma. Since then, the project has found the perfect partners, and we are all so excited for people to see this show we love so much. […] Mom and Dad… I’m going back to college!” the actor/writer added.

Skinner also revealed that, in his excitement, he approached Charli XCX and abruptly asked if she would work on the music for the project, forgetting even to introduce himself. Charli took the slip-up in good humor and agreed to lend her musical talents to the show.

The heads at Amazon MGM Studios seem to resonate with the creator’s excitement for the project, feeling that the story will be perfect for their global audience. “The moment we heard this story from Benny, we knew it was an irresistible, bold story that would captivate and inspire our global Prime Video customers,” said Nick Pepper, head of U.S. SVOD wholly-owned development at the production company. “We look forward to Benito’s laugh-out-loud series coming to life with original music from Charli XCX and all the talented teams involved at A24 and Strong Baby who consistently deliver beautifully executed storytelling,” he added.

Toronto has recently made headlines for becoming the filming location of ‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy,’ ‘Gray,’ ‘Priscilla,’ Netflix’s ‘Tall Pines,’ and Peacock’s ‘All Her Fault.’ On the other hand, Atlanta is a filming location of Chloë Grace Moretz’s ‘Oh. What. Fun,’ Prime Video’s ‘Peacemaker Season 2,’ and Glen Powell’s ‘Chad Powers.’

