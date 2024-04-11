Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Stars Filming in Toronto in June

The latest addition to the expanding Star Trek franchise, ‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy,’ will soon start production. The much-awaited Paramount+ show is set to begin filming in Toronto in June. The production is expected to last till January 2025, with the studio eyeing a release date of late 2025 or early 2026. Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as the showrunners for this project.

In ‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy,’ viewers will embark on the journey of a fresh cohort of Starfleet cadets, delving into their growth and challenges within one of the galaxy’s most renowned institutions. As these young cadets strive to fulfill their aspirations of bringing hope and positivity to the universe, they will encounter a plethora of trials and tribulations. Guided by their mentors, they will learn the essential qualities required to become officers of Starfleet. Amidst budding friendships, intense competitions, and budding romances, they will confront a formidable adversary that jeopardizes not only the Academy but also the entire Federation.

Kurtzman also announced that the inaugural season of ‘Starfleet Academy’ is set to comprise ten episodes. Adopting a pragmatic stance towards the show’s debut, he indicated that its airing might be deferred until 2026 to ensure a meticulous and well-executed release.

Kurtzman’s recent contributions include co-creating ‘Star Trek: Discovery’, which explores the USS Discovery’s ventures into uncharted territories a decade before the iconic adventures of Kirk and Spock. He also co-created ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds‘, a prequel to the original series, chronicling Captain Christopher Pike’s exploits aboard the USS Enterprise. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in co-creating ‘Star Trek: Picard‘. Among his credits is the co-creation of ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth‘, where an extraterrestrial visitor endeavors to assimilate into humanity with the help of a woman, realizing that to save his own world, he must first save ours.

Noga Landau’s recent work includes creating the series ‘Nancy Drew‘, where a young Nancy finds herself entangled in a supernatural murder mystery, delaying her plans to leave her hometown for college. She also co-created ‘Tom Swift‘, following a billionaire inventor’s journey into a world of sci-fi conspiracy after his father’s sudden disappearance. Landau’s other credits include contributions to projects like ‘Tau’ and ‘The Magicians‘.

Toronto, known for its recent appearances in productions like ‘Gray’ and ‘Priscilla‘, also served as the filming location for Star Trek: Discovery.

