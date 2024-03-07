Peacemaker Season 2 to be Filmed in Vancouver; Pre-Production Starts in July

The second season of Max’s superhero series ‘Peacemaker’ will start filming in Vancouver, British Columbia, on an undisclosed date. The pre-production works for the upcoming installment will begin in July. James Gunn, who created the show, returns as a writer and director.

In the season 1 finale, John Cena’s Christopher Smith/Peacemaker and his team gear up for a mission to save the world by eliminating the “Cow,” the only food source for the Butterflies. The episode unfolds with Peacemaker still upset with Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) for planting evidence against him, following the orders of her mother Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). As the team formulates a plan for their mission, unexpected challenges arise, including the loss of crucial helmets. Peacemaker confronts the ghost of his father Auggie (Robert Patrick), adding a layer of emotional struggle. Despite setbacks, Adebayo’s intervention and the defeat of the Butterflies mark a successful mission. The finale also features Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Ezra Miller as The Flash in guest capacities.

The conclusion of the first installment seemingly lays the foundation for season 2. Leota Adebayo unveils the truth about their mission to the world and discloses details about her mother Waller’s Suicide Squad assignment. Simultaneously, Judomaster discovers the aftermath of the Butterflies’ defeat, hinting at a potential confrontation with Peacemaker. The team undergoes individual journeys, with Harcourt on the path to recovery, Vigilante healing and preparing for more explosive adventures with Peacemaker, and Economos returning to Belle Reve Penitentiary. The closing moments depict Peacemaker at home, sharing a moment with the last surviving Butterfly, Goff, and haunted by the lingering presence of his deceased father Auggie.

In the anticipated second season of ‘Peacemaker,’ the viewers can expect John Cena as the titular anti-hero, likely along with Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, given their established camaraderie. Jennifer Holland is expected to continue playing Harcourt, navigating her character’s recovery and potential developments in her relationship with Smith. Steve Agee may return as Economos, who is shown back at Belle Reve prison.

Danielle Brooks may feature in season 2 as Adebayo, exploring her newfound suitability for her mother Waller’s lifestyle. The chances of Robert Patrick returning as Auggie are high, especially after Chris sees his father’s ghost. Additionally, Viola Davis possibly taking on a more prominent role as Amanda Waller in the sophomore installment may further enrich the narrative, especially with a spin-off series following the character in the works, providing room for character development within the DCU.

The filming of the second installment is expected to start right after Gunn finishes the production of ‘Superman,’ which is being filmed in Norway. Much like the first season, the shooting of the second season is set to take place in Vancouver. ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender‘ and ‘Tracker‘ are some of the recently released projects previously filmed in the region.

