Mark Wahlberg’s Balls Up: Plot Details and Filming Locations, Revealed

Exciting new details have emerged about Mark Wahlberg’s next big project: ‘Balls Up.’ The comedy-drama is slated to kick off shooting in Australia in July. Peter Farrelly is set to direct this project from a script penned by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. The plot revolves around two Americans whose ill-conceived antics lead to Brazil’s loss in the World Cup Finals. They find themselves in a desperate struggle for survival as enraged fans seek retribution.

Mark Wahlberg’s recent roles include portraying Michael in ‘Arthur the King,’ where he embarks on an endurance race with a stray dog named Arthur, and playing Dan Morgan in the action comedy ‘The Family Plan,’ where a former assassin must protect his family from his past. In the comedy ‘Me Time,’ directed by John Hamburg, Wahlberg stars as Huck Dembo, a stay-at-home dad who finds himself caught up in his friend’s birthday celebrations. He’s also set to star in the Mel Gibson thriller ‘Flight Risk’ and the crime movie ‘Play Dirty.’ ‘His other forthcoming projects include ‘The Six Billion Dollar Man’ and ‘The Union.’

Peter Farrelly’s recent directorial endeavors include the comedy film ‘Ricky Stanicky,’ where three childhood friends invent an imaginary scapegoat to evade the consequences of a prank gone awry. Additionally, he directed episodes for the TV series ‘Lucky Hank‘ and helmed ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever,’ a film he also co-wrote, recounting a man’s journey to deliver beer to his friends serving in Vietnam. Farrelly’s diverse directorial credits extend to acclaimed projects like ‘Green Book,’ which follows the journey of an Italian-American bouncer chauffeuring an African-American pianist across the racially divided American South in the 1960s.

Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese recently collaborated as co-creators and writers on the Peacock series ‘Twisted Metal,’ depicting the journey of an outsider navigating a post-apocalyptic world to deliver a mysterious package. Additionally, their joint effort extended to ‘Ghosted,’ where protagonist Cole’s romantic entanglement with the enigmatic Sadie takes an unexpected turn upon discovering her secret agent identity, propelling them into a global quest to safeguard humanity. Their collective work also encompasses the action-packed crime drama ‘Spiderhead,’ exploring existential themes amidst a future where convicts opt for experimental treatments to reduce their sentences. Notably, Wernick and Reese have contributed to successful franchises such as ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Zombieland.’

Australia has recently served as the filming location for notable productions such as ‘The Fall Guy,’ ‘Late Night with the Devil,’ and ‘Anyone But You.’ Keep an eye out for further updates as this project takes shape.

Read More: Kevin Spacey and Djimon Hounsou Cast in Donovan Marsh’s The Bleeding Ground