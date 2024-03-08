Ricky Stanicky: 8 Similar Adult Comedy Movies You’ll Enjoy

With Peter Farrelly at the helm, ‘Ricky Stanicky’ is an R-rated comedy film that follows three childhood friends who use the fake friend Ricky Stanicky to escape responsibility, but have to bring him to life with the help of an eccentric actor when their families become suspicious. Dean (Zac Efron), JT, and Wes make up the scenario of Ricky Stanicky going through an operation, excusing themselves to accompany their supposed childhood friend. Successful in their scheme, the three party and attend sporting events, inadvertently missing emergency calls from their spouses.

Upon returning home, they are grilled by their families, and the existence of Ricky Stanicky is called into question. Wanting to save face, Dean suggests hiring an actor to play their legendary friend. They come across a washed-up performer and imitation specialist, Rock Hard Rod, who readily agrees to take up the task. However, Rod is a little too successful in his portrayal of Stanicky, and begins to integrate himself into their lives. As the trio deals with the hilarious fallouts of Rod’s increasingly real performances, you may develop an appetite for more rambunctious movies like ‘Ricky Stanicky.’

8. The Three Stooges (2012)

Directed by Peter Farrelly, ‘The Three Stooges’ is a slapstick comedy that pays homage to the iconic trio of Larry, Curly, and Moe. The film follows the bumbling antics of the trio as they stumble from one misadventure to another in their quest to save their childhood orphanage from closure. Larry, Curly, and Moe embark on a series of ridiculous schemes, including posing as dentists, participating in a reality TV show, and inadvertently becoming involved in a murder plot.

As they sit at the center of a whirlwind of chaos and hilarity, the Stooges’ bond is put to the test, leading to uproarious moments of physical comedy and absurdity. Originating from the same director, enthusiasts of ‘Ricky Stanicky’ will appreciate the similar blend of outrageous humor and zany antics found in Peter Farrelly’s ‘The Three Stooges,’ as both films pay a nostalgic homage to classic comedy.

7. Hall Pass (2011)

Directed by Peter Farrelly and Bobby Farrelly, ‘Hall Pass’ is a raunchy comedy that explores the consequences of granting two married men a week-long break from marital obligations. When Rick (Owen Wilson) and Fred (Jason Sudeikis) show signs of marital dissatisfaction, their wives Maggie (Jenna Fischer) and Grace (Christina Applegate) decide to give them a hall pass – a week of freedom from marriage to do whatever they please.

Excited by the prospect of wild adventures, Rick and Fred eagerly embark on their newfound freedom, but soon find themselves in over their heads as they are assailed by the difficulties of single life. As they blunder through misadventures and rejections, they begin to realize the true value of their relationships. Fans of ‘Ricky Stanicky’ will enjoy ‘Hall Pass’ for its irreverent humor and exploration of male friendships in a mature and risqué setting.

6. Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016)

Under the direction of Nicholas Stoller, ‘Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising’ is a sequel that follows Mac (Seth Rogen) and Kelly Radner as they begin a comical rivalry with a sorority that moves in next door. When Shelby and her friends start their own sorority to rebel against the traditional no-party rules, they quickly become a nuisance to the Radners, who are looking to sell their house. As the wild parties and antics escalate, Mac and Kelly team up with their former adversary, Teddy (Zac Efron), to bring down the sorority.

However, they soon realize that the young women are more resourceful than they anticipated, leading to a hilarious battle for neighborhood supremacy. Those who liked Zac Efron’s performance in ‘Ricky Stanicky’ will be drawn in by his essaying of an uninhibited Ted. Both films feature uproarious moments and over-the-top comedic situations, with the protagonists having to contend with wild characters to restore normalcy in their lives.

5. Vacation Friends (2021)

With Clay Tarver in the director’s chair, ‘Vacation Friends’ is a comedy film that follows Marcus and Emily, a conservative couple whose Mexican vacation takes an unexpected turn when they befriend the wild and carefree Ron (John Cena) and Kyla. Despite the stark differences in their personalities, Marcus and Emily find themselves swept up in Ron and Kyla’s antics, leading to a series of outrageous adventures and mishaps.

After returning home, Marcus and Emily attempt to return to their normal lives, but Ron and Kyla unexpectedly show up at their wedding uninvited, reigniting their unconventional friendship. As chaos ensues, the couples must navigate their differences and decide whether their newfound bond is worth preserving. Those who were in stitches watching John Cena’s performance in ‘Ricky Stanicky,’ will enjoy his wilder persona in ‘Vacation Friends.’ Both films have storylines about wacky characters disrupting the lives of the protagonists, leading to hilarity.

4. The Change-Up (2011)

Directed by David Dobkin, ‘The Change-Up’ explores the consequences of two friends, Dave (Jason Bateman) and Mitch (Ryan Reynolds), switching bodies after a night of heavy drinking and wishing they had each other’s lives. Dave, a family man and lawyer, finds himself in Mitch’s carefree and irresponsible life as a washed-up actor; while Mitch, a perpetual bachelor and struggling actor, inhabits Dave’s successful but demanding life.

Dave and Mitch stumble through each other’s worlds, struggling to maintain appearances and fix the messes they’ve made. As the duo races to find a way to reverse their wish before their lives endure irreparable damage, they learn unexpected lessons about the deficiencies and perks of their contrasting lifestyles. Both ‘Ricky Stanicky’ and ‘The Change-Up’ present extraordinary comedic premises while touching upon subtler themes about life and success through their unfolding narratives.

3. Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016)

In the directorial hands of Jake Szymanski, ‘Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates’ centers on two well-meaning but clueless brothers, Mike (Adam Devine) and Dave (Zac Efron), who post an online advertisement to find the perfect dates for their sister’s wedding in Hawaii. However, their seemingly innocent plan takes a wild turn when they end up with Tatiana and Alice, two uninhibited and unpredictable women with their own agendas.

As the wedding festivities spiral out of control, the quartet finds themselves embroiled in a series of mishaps and hilarious misadventures. From raucous parties to over-the-top stunts, the girls cause greater chaos than even the brothers are capable of, leading to uproarious laughter and unexpected bonds. For fans of ‘Ricky Stanicky,’ ‘Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates’ offers a similar dose of irreverent humor and comedic chaos, making it a delightful potential addition to their watchlist.

2. The Greatest Beer Run Ever (2022)

A Peter Farrelly directorial, ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ is a comedy-drama film based on the true story of John Chick Donohue’s adventurous journey to bring beer to his childhood friends serving in the Vietnam War. Set in 1967, the film follows Chick (Zac Efron) as he travels to Vietnam on a daring mission to deliver a taste of home to his buddies. Along the way, Chick encounters a series of eccentric characters and traverses the chaos of war-torn Vietnam, all while evading military authorities and facing his own demons. Despite the dangers and obstacles, Chick remains determined to fulfill his promise to his friends. With Efron delivering a seamlessly stellar performance, fans of his work in ‘Ricky Stanicky’ will enjoy ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ for its blend of humor, heart, and adventurous spirit.

1. Blockers (2018)

Helmed by Kay Cannon, ‘Blockers’ follows three overprotective parents, Lisa (Leslie Mann), Mitchell (John Cena), and Hunter (Ike Barinholtz), who discover their daughters’ pact to lose their virginity on prom night. Determined to stop them, the parents embark on a wild and chaotic mission to prevent their daughters from fulfilling their plans. As they chase after the teens, the parents find themselves confronting a generation gap, insecurities, and the complexities of parenthood.

Filled with hilarious antics and heartfelt moments, ‘Blockers’ offers a fresh take on the coming-of-age comedy genre, delivering laughs and touching moments in equal measure. With stellar performances by the cast, including John Cena, fans of ‘Ricky Stanicky’ will appreciate the film’s outrageous scenarios and entertaining premise, making it a must-watch for comedy enthusiasts.

