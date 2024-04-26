Chloë Grace Moretz’s ‘Oh. What. Fun’ Begins Filming in Atlanta Next Month

The filming of Amazon MGM Studios’ ‘Oh. What. Fun’ will begin in Atlanta on May 1 and last until July 1. As disclosed earlier, Michael Showalter is directing the movie based on a screenplay he wrote with Chandler Baker. Chloë Grace Moretz will star alongside Michelle Pfeiffer, Dominic Sessa, Felicity Jones, and Denis Leary.

The plot revolves around Tyler, Channing, and Sammy Clauster returning to their childhood home with their significant others and four-year-old twins to celebrate Christmas. Overwhelming holiday magic, as always, comes courtesy of their mom, Claire (Pfeiffer). They know she is thrilled to cook, wrap gifts, decorate, accommodate, play games, over-prepare every Christmas Eve tradition, and still let “Dad” be known as the “Fun One.” However, something is a little off-key this year and it is not just the carols.

Showalter recently directed and co-wrote ‘The Idea of You,’ a romantic tale following Solène, a 40-year-old single mother who finds herself in an unexpected romance with Hayes Campbell, the 24-year-old lead singer of the fictional boy band called August Moon. He also helmed ‘Spoiler Alert,’ which depicts the tragic turn in Michael Ausiello and Kit Cowan’s relationship when the latter is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Showalter created the dark comedy series ‘Search Party,’ which follows four self-absorbed twenty-somethings entangled in an ominous mystery after a former college acquaintance vanishes.

In Netflix’s animated feature ‘Nimona,’ Moretz voiced the titular character, a shapeshifting teen who teams up with a wrongly accused knight in a futuristic medieval world. She took on the role of Flynne Fisher in the sci-fi drama series ‘The Peripheral,’ in which her character discovers a hidden link to an alternate reality and a troubling future. The actress also starred as Georgia in ‘Mother/Android,’ a post-apocalyptic narrative following a young pregnant woman and her boyfriend in a world disrupted by an android uprising. Additionally, she appeared in projects like ‘Shadow in the Cloud’ and ‘Gaslight.’

Pfeiffer’s recent roles include Janet Van Dyne in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,’ in which Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with their family, must navigate the quantum realm while uncovering secrets and facing the enigmatic Kang. She played Betty Ford in the series ‘The First Lady,’ exploring the impactful decisions made by America’s first ladies. Additionally, the actress starred in the comedy-drama ‘French Exit‘ as Frances Price, an aging Manhattan socialite adjusting to life in a small Paris apartment with her son and cat.

Sessa made his acting debut with Alexander Payne’s ‘The Holdovers,’ in which he portrayed a troubled student named Angus Tully, who, along with a grieving cook and a cranky history teacher, finds himself spending the holidays at a prep school. Jones played Catherine in ‘Dead Shot’ and Ellie Haworth in ‘The Last Letter from Your Lover,’ which revolves around the mystery of a forbidden love affair. Leary appeared in recent projects such as ‘Animal Kingdom,’ ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime,’ and ‘The Moodys.’

Atlanta is a prominent filming location of several upcoming high-profile productions, including James Gunn’s ‘Superman‘ and Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis.’

