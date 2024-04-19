Asa Butterfield and Noah Centineo Reportedly Cast in Oscar Boyson’s New Movie

The stars of Netflix’s ‘Sex Education’ and ‘The Recruit’ will lead Oscar Boyson’s new feature! Asa Butterfield and Noah Centineo have joined the filmmaker’s untitled movie. The project’s shooting will start in Dallas, Texas, and New York on May 20. Boyson wrote the screenplay with Ricky Camilleri. The movie’s plot is currently under wraps, but its prominent theme is social justice.

Boyson is known for collaborating with Josh and Ben Safdie in ‘Uncut Gems’ and ‘Good Time.’ As a director, he helmed the short film ‘Power Signal,’ which follows a delivery worker navigating a city that lacks restroom facilities, stumbling upon an otherworldly presence infecting women across New York. He also directed the documentary short ‘Six Sides of Katharine Hepburn,’ featuring over 500 film clips showcasing actress Katharine Hepburn’s iconic roles and their influence on cinema. Other directorial credits include ‘Four Stories,’ ‘Iconic,’ and ‘One Morning in Italy.’

Boyson has been preparing two features: a film adaptation of ‘Power Signal’ and another project titled ‘Liberty’s Last Line.’ It is yet to be confirmed whether the “social justice” project is either one of them.

Butterfield’s recent credits include ‘Your Christmas or Mine 2,’ in which he portrayed James, who is facing the challenge of surviving another chaotic family Christmas with his partner, Hayley. In ‘Sex Education,’ he starred as Otis Milburn, a teenager who, along with a classmate, sets up an underground sex therapy clinic at their high school. He was also featured in the horror thriller ‘All Fun and Games,’ following a group of Salem teens who must confront a demon unleashed by a cursed knife, forcing them to play deadly versions of childhood games. Additionally, he appeared in Netflix’s ‘Choose or Die‘ as Isaac, a young coder who faces terrifying decisions and deadly consequences after activating a hidden curse within a lost 1980s survival horror game.

Centineo recently portrayed Dylan in ‘Dream Scenario.’ He continues to star as Owen Hendricks in ‘The Recruit,’ in which a CIA lawyer becomes embroiled in perilous international power struggles. In the superhero film ‘Black Adam,’ Centineo played Albert “Al” Rothstein/Atom Smasher, a Justice Society member who can control his molecular structure to change his shape and size with his metahuman strength. He also portrayed Peter in the ‘To All The Boys‘ trilogy, chronicling the romantic journey between Lara Jean and Peter during their high school years.

Most recently, New York has been the filming location for globally popular projects such as ‘Fallout’ and ‘Ripley.’ At the same time, Dallas provided the backdrop for productions like Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ and Hulu’s ‘Cruel Summer.’

Read More: Kirk Jones to Direct ‘I Swear’ Next