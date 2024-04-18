Kirk Jones to Direct ‘I Swear’ Next

Kirk Jones has set his first film in eight years! The director will helm the biographical drama movie ‘I Swear’ next. The movie’s shooting will start in Glasgow, Scotland, in June. Jones also wrote the screenplay.

The film revolves around John Davidson, who was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome at the age of 15. Targeted as “insane” by his peers, John struggled with a condition only a few had witnessed and dealt with. In 1988, as a teenager, John was featured in a BBC documentary about Tourette’s, a time when few people were familiar with the syndrome. The neurological condition, characterized by violent body movements and outbursts of swearing at its worst, left John grappling with a frightening world where his language and behavior constantly offended those around him. At the tender age of 16, he endeavored to come to terms with his condition irrespective of the societal misunderstanding and stigma.

Jones has helmed projects ranging from heartwarming comedies to adventurous dramas. His most recent film ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2’ delves into the chaotic yet endearing world of the Portokalos family, as Toula’s daughter Paris prepares for graduation while she and Ian face marital struggles, leading to another extravagant Greek wedding. His romantic comedy ‘What to Expect When You’re Expecting,’ starring Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez, and Elizabeth Banks, intricately explores the intersecting lives of five couples navigating the unpredictable journey of parenthood.

Jones’ Robert De Niro-led ‘Everybody’s Fine’ is an adventure drama that follows a widower’s impromptu road trip to reconnect with his estranged children, showcasing the power of familial bonds. He explored the whimsical realm of Victorian England through ‘Nanny McPhee,’ which brings to life the mischievous antics of seven unruly children and the transformative influence of the enigmatic Nanny McPhee. Additionally, his movie ‘Waking Ned Devine’ humorously unfolds in a quaint Irish village, where a community’s attempt to keep a lottery win secret becomes increasingly challenging.

Glasgow, the principal filming location, is far from Galashiels, where the real-life John Davidson lives. The Scottish city has recently served as a filming location for globally renowned films such as ‘Poor Things‘ and ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.’

