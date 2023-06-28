Where Was Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Filmed?

A sequel to the 2008 movie titled ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ helmed by Steven Spielberg, ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ is an action-adventure movie starring Harrison Ford as the world-famous archaeologist Henry Jones Jr./Indiana Jones, who races against time to get his hands on a legendary dial that can give one the power to change the course of history. Now, with the help of his goddaughter, Helena, he locks horns against one Jürgen Voller who is a former Nazi working for NASA currently.

Directed by James Mangold, apart from Ford, the movie features a star-studded cast comprising John Rhys-Davies, Karen Allen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, and Mads Mikkelsen. As the legendary archaeologist embarks on a globe-trotting journey to retrieve the powerful dial before his rival, the audience gets a glimpse of a wide range of locations in the background. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ was filmed, we have got you covered!

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Filming Locations

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ was filmed in England, Scotland, Italy, and Morocco, particularly in London, Buckinghamshire, Northumberland, North Yorkshire, Glasgow, Glencoe, South Lanarkshire, Sicily, and Fez. According to reports, principal photography for the Harrison Ford starrer commenced in early June 2021 and wrapped up in late February 2022.

During the first month of shooting itself, Ford injured his shoulder during a rehearsal of a fight scene against Mikkelsen’s character for the train sequence. He got back on the set to shoot the movie in September 2021. Unfortunately, on November 4, 2021, a camera operator named Nic Cupac passed away in his Morocco hotel room. For the opening sequence, Ford was digitally de-aged to depict his appearance during the first three Indiana Jones movies. Now, without further ado, here are all the specific locations that feature in the action-adventure movie!

London, England

A significant portion of ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ was lensed in the capital of England as well as the United Kingdom, that is, London. For instance, the production team utilized the period-style interior of a private residence in the city for shooting some key portions. In addition, a street in the district of Hackney in East London was lined with vintage cars in order to tape a number of exterior scenes. Meanwhile, Hatton Garden doubled as New York City in the adventure movie.

Buckinghamshire, England

Some of the pivotal sequences for ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ were recorded in Buckinghamshire, especially at Pinewood Studios situated on Pinewood Road in Slough, Iver. Whether it is the interior train shots or the interior scenes of the Hotel L’Atlantique in Morocco, the production team constructed appropriate sets using the facilities of the studio to tape them both. Furthermore, the famous 007 stage was used to build a replica of one of the NYC subway stations. Home to more than 20 stages, the film studio also consists of three TV studios, acres of backlot area, and enough production office and workshop space, making it an ideal filming site for different kinds of productions.

Other Locations in England

For shooting the opening sequence set in Germany, the filming unit set up camp in Bamburgh Castle by the village of Bamburgh, which stood in for the Berlin Prison Camp, and North Yorkshire Moors Railway at 12 Park Street in Pickering, which was used to shoot a train chase and a motorcycle scene. Besides that, the director and his team set up camp in the Holy Island of Lindisfarne in Berwick-upon-Tweed and the village of Grosmont.

Glasgow, Scotland

Several important portions of the James Mangold directorial were lensed in Glasgow, where the production team spent about a couple of weeks shooting the film. Glasgow City Center was transformed to resemble New York City for the movie while Glasgow City Council at 45 John Street seemingly stood in for Indy’s university. Several streets across the city of Glasgow also feature in ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.’ They are St. Vincent Street, 55 Parnie Street, and Hope Street.

Other Locations in Scotland

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of the action movie also traveled to other locations across Scotland, including the town of Biggar in Scotland’s South Lanarkshire. You can also spot the iconic Leaderfoot Viaduct, aka the Drygrange Viaduct, which is located over the River Tweed near Melrose, in a few scenes. Moreover, a motorcycle chase sequence was lensed in western Scotland’s village of Glencoe.

Sicily, Italy

In October 2021, the cast and crew members of ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ took their production to Sicily to shoot the scenes set in Greece. The recording of a sinking yacht scene took place in the coastal town of Marsala in western Sicily. The locales of Cefalù on the Tyrrhenian coast of Sicily and the Temple of Segesta also served as a couple of filming sites for the movie.

In the city of Syracuse, the filming unit set up camp at different sites to tape important scenes, including the Ear of Dionysius cave, the Grotta Dei Cordari cave, the Neapolis archaeological park, and Castello Maniace. In addition, the town of Castellammare del Golfo in the Province of Trapani features in a few sequences as well.

Fez, Morocco

The director and his team had plans to shoot some parts of the movie in India, but when the COVID-19 pandemic restricted them to do so, they made the decision to take the production to Morocco instead. In October 2021, the cast and crew were spotted taping a chase sequence across different streets of the city of Fez, Morocco, involving the use of a dozen of tuk-tuks.

Read More: Indiana Jones Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best