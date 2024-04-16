Gandja Monteiro to Make Her Feature Directorial Debut With ‘Lucy Picks A Genre’

After helming episodes of various high-profile television shows, Gandja Monteiro is finally set to make her feature directorial debut with ‘Lucy Picks A Genre.’ The shooting of the movie will start in Nashville, Tennessee, in September. Frederick Seton penned the film, which revolves around a high school senior’s quest to locate her vanished younger brother before a Memorial Day house party begins.

Monteiro’s recent credits include episodes of AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City,’ in which Maggie and Negan set out to rescue the abducted son of the Hilltop leader from a vicious figure named The Croat. She also helmed two episodes of Netflix’s historical drama series ‘The Witcher,’ following Geralt of Rivia’s journey as a lone monster hunter navigating a treacherous world. Additionally, the filmmaker was a part of the direction team of Netflix’s fantasy series ‘Wednesday,’ which chronicles Wednesday Addams’ student years as she grapples with psychic powers, foils a murder spree, and unravels family mysteries.

Monteiro directed the second and third episodes of ‘Brand New Cherry Flavor,’ in which Lisa Nova, an aspiring filmmaker in 1990s Los Angeles, embarks on a supernatural journey of revenge that spirals into chaos. Her portfolio extends to diverse projects such as ‘The Chi,’ which portrays the struggles and dreams of residents on Chicago’s South Side, where daily decisions carry life-or-death consequences.

Monteiro was involved in the production of the Prime Video series ‘Panic,’ which is set in the rural town of Carp, Texas, where graduating seniors risk their lives in a dangerous game for a chance at life-changing money. Her directing accomplishments further include an episode of ‘In the Dark,’ in which Murphy, a rebellious and blind twenty-something, is thrust into turmoil when she discovers what she believes to be her closest friend’s lifeless body outside her apartment. One of her earlier projects is ‘Vida,’ depicting the journey of two vastly different sisters who return to their childhood neighborhood following their mother’s death, only to uncover secrets about her past and their own identities.

Recently, Nashville has served as a filming location for several popular projects, including ‘Lady Ballers‘ and ‘George & Tammy.’

