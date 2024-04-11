Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Caught Stealing’ Begins Shooting in New York in Fall This Year

Darren Aronofsky’s highly anticipated ‘Caught Stealing’ is set to start shooting in New York this fall. As previously reported, Austin Butler has already been cast in the lead role, and Charlie Huston is penning the script for this on-screen adaptation of his own work.

The plot is set in the concrete jungle of Manhattan’s Lower East Side, where former baseball player Henry “Hank” Thompson finds himself bartending and caring for a troublesome cat named Bud. When his neighbor abruptly leaves town and entrusts Hank with Bud, he unwittingly becomes entangled in a dangerous game. Attacked by two Russians, Hank realizes he’s caught in the crosshairs of a mysterious agenda. Suddenly, he’s thrust into a frantic race against time, navigating rooftops, evading the NYPD, and confronting a tangled web of criminals—all to unravel the enigma surrounding Bud and his newfound perilous existence. All because, once upon a time, all Hank ever aimed for was to make it to third base, without any trouble.

In his recent roles, Austin Butler portrayed Maj. Gale ‘Buck’ Cleven in ‘Masters of the Air,’ depicting the intense aerial battles faced by a crew aboard a “Flying Fortress” during World War II. Additionally, he featured as Feyd-Rautha in ‘Dune: Part Two,’ where the story follows Paul Atreides in his quest for vengeance. Upcoming, Butler is set to star in ‘The Bikeriders,’ directed by Jeff Nichols, where he portrays Benny, a member of the Vandals motorcycle club. Caught between loyalty to his club and a budding romance with headstrong Kathy, Benny grapples with a dangerous underworld of violence.

In his recent directorial endeavors, Aronofsky helmed the immersive documentary ‘Postcard from Earth,’ offering a unique perspective on our planet through the eyes of two individuals. Additionally, he directed ‘The Whale,’ a poignant drama featuring Brendan Fraser as a reclusive English teacher striving to reconcile with his estranged daughter. Aronofsky also contributed to the TV series ‘Welcome to Earth’ with an episode, and directed the suspenseful thriller ‘Mother!’, which explores the unraveling of a couple’s relationship amid the intrusion of unexpected guests into their home.

“I am excited to be teaming up with my old friends at Sony Pictures to bring Charlie’s adrenaline-soaked roller coaster ride to life. I can’t wait to start working with Austin and my family of NYC filmmakers,” commented Aronofsky.

Charlie Huston’s writing credits include episodes for ‘Gotham,’ where he delved into the gritty world of the iconic city and its villains. Additionally, he co-created the series ‘Powers,’ set in a universe where humans and superheroes coexist. The show follows a homicide detective, stripped of his own powers, as he investigates crimes involving superhumans alongside his partner.

Filming for this upcoming project is slated to unfold in New York in the Fall later this year. The region most recently provided the backdrop for projects like ‘3 Body Problem‘ and ‘Ripley‘.

Read More: Mark Burley to Make His Feature Directorial Debut With ‘The Carrier’