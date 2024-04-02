Mark Burley to Make His Feature Directorial Debut With ‘The Carrier’

Mark Burley is taking a break from the realm of television! The filmmaker is making his feature directorial debut with the dark comedy ‘The Carrier.’ The filming of the project is slated to commence in Los Angeles, California, in June. Former AIG and Express Scripts employee Todd Restler penned the movie.

The plot of the film revolves around the CEO of a struggling health insurance company. After facing overwhelming pressures both at work and home, he finds himself pushed to the brink. In a desperate bid to turn the tide for his company, he devises a scheme to kill high-cost claimants to increase profits and boost the stock price.

Burley’s recent directorial is the short film ‘Moon Blood,’ a period comedy set in the caveman era that explores themes of art, family dynamics, and patriarchal challenges. He also helmed an episode of ‘Teenage Bounty Hunters,’ a series following 16-year-old twin sisters who team up with a veteran bounty hunter to chase bail-skipping targets while navigating the complexities of teenage life.

Burley directed four episodes of ‘GLOW,’ a show looking into the lives of women wrestlers in 1980s Los Angeles, and five episodes of ‘Orange Is the New Black,’ which portrays the experiences of a woman adjusting to prison life after being convicted of a past crime. Additionally, he is one of the directors of ‘American Princess,’ which centers on an American socialite’s unexpected journey into a Renaissance fair. His credits include ‘University of Andy’ and ‘The Incredible Hulk’ as well.

Burley’s portfolio as a producer is extensive with projects such as ‘GLOW,’ ‘Orange Is the New Black,’ and ‘American Princess.’ He served in multiple producing roles in the dark-comedy drama TV series ‘Weeds,’ which follows a suburban mother’s venture into marijuana dealing to sustain her lifestyle after her husband’s death, uncovering her neighborhood’s hidden addiction. He has been nominated for four Primetime Emmy awards as a producer of ‘GLOW,’ ‘Orange Is the New Black,’ and ‘Weeds.’

Los Angeles remains one of the most preferred entertainment production destinations in the country. The city is a main location of projects such as ‘Palm Royale‘ and ‘The American Society of Magical Negroes.’

