Ethan Hawke and Rosemarie DeWitt to Star in Steve Zahn’s She Dances

Ethan Hawke and Rosemarie DeWitt have joined the cast of the family drama film ‘She Dances.’ The shooting of the project will start in Kentucky on an undisclosed date. Rick Gomez is directing the movie based on a screenplay he wrote with Steve Zahn. Hawke and DeWitt will star alongside Steve, Audrey Zahn, and Sonequa Martin-Green. The film centers on rediscovering family and “learning to accept what is and letting it shape you into something honest and inspiring,” reads the logline.

Hawke recently portrayed Clay Sandford in the Netflix thriller ‘Leave the World Behind.’ The actor also appeared in the TV series ‘Reservation Dogs’ and lent his voice to Batman in ‘Batwheels.’ In the film ‘Glass Onion,’ he had a cameo appearance as Efficient Man. Furthermore, he starred as Ray in ‘Raymond & Ray,’ which explores the complexities of brotherhood as two siblings fulfill their father’s unconventional last wish. Hawke was also featured in Marvel Studios’ ‘Moon Knight’ as Arthur Harrow. His other recent credits include projects like ‘The Northman,’ ‘The Black Phone,’ and ‘The Guilty’.

DeWitt took on the role of Diane in ‘Out of My Mind,’ a film adaptation of Sharon M. Draper’s best-selling novel of the same name. In the animated series ‘Pantheon,’ she lent her voice to Ellen. Additionally, in ‘The Estate,’ she starred as Beatrice, one of two sisters vying for their terminally ill aunt’s wealthy estate, only to encounter familial greed. DeWitt also appeared in the HBO series ‘The Staircase‘ as Candace Zamperini and played Linda McCullough in the miniseries ‘Little Fires Everywhere.’

Steve’s recent endeavors encompass roles in ‘Wildcat,’ ‘The Righteous Gemstones,’ and ‘LaRoy Texas.’ He portrayed Jackson in ‘Gringa,’ which revolves around a troubled teenager who embarks on a journey to Mexico to reunite with her estranged father, only to discover the possibility of reconnecting with a fractured family despite the missing pieces. He starred as George Richey in ‘George & Tammy,’ alongside Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, as well. Martin-Green, on the other hand, was involved in projects such as ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ ‘My Dead Friend Zoe,’ and ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy.’

Gomez helmed episodes of the series ‘An Uncandid Portrait,’ featuring DeWitt, Steve, and Audrey, and directed the short film ‘I’m No Holiday.’ Additionally, he co-wrote and starred as Dick Romans in ‘The Week,’ in which a man, newly separated from his wife, embarks on a self-celebratory journey during their anniversary week. In ‘Leave,’ he portrayed Henry, a successful novelist grappling with a haunting dream after a traumatic experience, leading him on a journey to confront unsettling truths. As an actor, Gomez’s credits extend to Apple TV+’s ‘Silo,’ ABC’s ‘The Crossing,’ and FX’s ‘Justified.’

Kentucky, where the shooting of the film will start, is a significant filming location for ‘The Bikeriders’ and ‘Red Right Hand.’

