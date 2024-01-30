The Black Phone 2 Starts Filming in June in Los Angeles

The filming of ‘The Black Phone 2’ is set to commence in June in Los Angeles, California. The highly anticipated sequel to the 2022 horror hit, directed by Scott Derrickson, is officially confirmed for release on June 27, 2025, with Ethan Hawke and the rest of the main original cast reprising their roles. Derrickson is expected to return to helm the sequel as well.

The original film featured Hawke as the Grabber, a child abductor and murderer, alongside Mason Thames, who portrayed 13-year-old Finney, a young boy ensnared by the killer. The Grabber confines Finney to a soundproof basement, leaving him isolated and unable to signal for help. The sole presence in the basement is a disconnected telephone that unexpectedly begins to ring. As Finney answers the call, he discovers the ability to communicate with the spirits of the Grabber’s previous victims. Guided by the ghostly children, Finney learns survival tactics and successfully escapes from the clutches of the Grabber.

Though the specifics of the sequel’s plot remain under wraps, the first movie opens the door to numerous intriguing narrative avenues. If the victims of the Grabber possess the ability to communicate from beyond and influence the real world, the second film can explore a more chilling iteration of his sinister actions. Alternatively, delving into the Grabber’s backstory may offer insights into the factors shaping his malevolent nature.

In a June 2022 interview, Derrickson talked about the sequel’s narrative without providing any specific detail regarding it. “Joe Hill, [who wrote the source short story of the same name], pitched me a wonderful idea for a sequel to ‘Black Phone’ that, if this movie does well, I’m gonna do it. He’s got a great idea, I really liked it. Joe’s very protective and personal about his material, but he came to me with the idea and I was like, ‘That’s how you do a sequel to Black Phone. That’s terrific,'” the filmmaker told ComicBook.

Hawke is set to reprise his role as the Grabber in the second movie, raising questions about the nature of the serial killer’s resurgence, given his supposed demise in the first film. However, as the adage goes, it’s challenging to keep a formidable villain down. Joining Hawke are the primary cast members of the initial movie, who include Mason Thames as Finney, Madeleine McGraw as Gwen, Jeremy Davies as Terrence Shaw, and Miguel Mora as Robin.

Unlike the first movie, which was mainly filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina, the production of the sequel is slated to start in Los Angeles in June. The City of Angels previously hosted the shooting of Blumhouse’s recent release, ‘Night Swim.’

