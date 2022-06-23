Where was The Black Phone Filmed?

Based on Joe Hill’s eponymous short story, ‘The Black Phone’ is a horror movie helmed by Scott Derrickson (‘Doctor Strange‘). The narrative follows a shy yet clever 13-year-old boy named Finney Shaw, who is kidnapped by a serial killer named “The Grabber.” When Finney regains consciousness, he finds himself confined in a soundproof basement with nothing but a disconnected phone in the room.

Soon, when the phone starts ringing, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killers’ previous victims through it. These voices want to ensure that he doesn’t go through what they all went through by helping him escape. Elsewhere, Finney’s sister Gwen envisions psychic dreams in her sleep that make her go looking for her brother. The unique narrative consists of several horror elements that keep the viewers on the edge of their seats from the beginning to the end. Meanwhile, the creepy and desolate basement where Finney is trapped makes them wonder about its actual location. Well, allow us to share all the information you may need to learn about the filming sites of ‘The Black Phone.’

The Black Phone Filming Locations

‘The Black Phone’ was filmed entirely in North Carolina, specifically in the counties of New Hanover, Brunswick, and Columbus. The principal photography for the Ethan Hawke-starrer commenced in February 2021 under the working title ‘Static’ and wrapped up in late March of the same year. Located in the southeastern region of the United States, North Carolina is known for having a wide range of elevations and landscapes. Due to its diverse terrain, with several rivers, mountains, and flora and fauna in its vicinity, it can stand in for different locations across the US; Colorado in the case of ‘The Black Phone.’ Now, let’s traverse the sites showcased in the horror film!

Wilmington, North Carolina

Many pivotal sequences for ‘The Black Phone’ were lensed in and around Wilmington, a port city and the county seat of New Hanover County. In particular, the production team set up camp in EUE/Screen Gems Studios where most of the film was shot on a set portraying The Grabber’s basement. Located at 1223 North 23rd Street in Wilmington, the studio houses 10 stages with 150,000 square feet of column-free shooting space. It also consists of several mills, wardrobe space, special effects shop, set dec/prop stage, water facilities, and production offices.

Reportedly, some portions of the movie were also filmed in other parts of Wilmington and New Hanover County, including North Chase, an unincorporated community and census-designated place in New Hanover County. Moreover, the areas around the EUE/Screen Gems Studios were also utilized for shooting a few scenes.

Brunswick County, North Carolina

As per reports, a few parts of the horror movie were also recorded in Brunswick County, the southernmost county in the state of North Carolina. Considered one of the fastest growing counties in the state, much of its economy comes from tourism as it is home to several popular destinations such as Oak Island and Bald Head Island. Moreover, due to its proximity to the above-mentioned Screen Gems Studios, it has become a popular production location for different movies and TV shows.

Columbus County, North Carolina

For filming purposes, the production team set up camp in Columbus County, a county on the southeastern border of North Carolina. The cast and crew of ‘The Black Phone’ supposedly traveled across the county to film a few interior and exterior shots for the film. The county is home to a number of large lakes, including Lake Tabor and Lake Waccamaw. Green Swamp is one of the most significant geographical features of the county.

