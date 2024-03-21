Loved Palm Royale? Here Are 8 Similar Shows You’ll Like

‘Palm Royale’ is a period comedy miniseries created by Abe Sylvia, adapted from Juliet McDaniel’s novel ‘Mr. & Mrs. American Pie’. Set in 1969 Palm Beach, the show follows outsider Max Simmons (Kristen Wiig), as she ambitiously schemes to infiltrate the elite circles of Palm Beach high society. Through her efforts to gain entry into the town’s most exclusive resort club, Max navigates the complexities of social hierarchy, discovering the lengths she’s willing to go to achieve her goals. With a star-studded cast including Wiig, Ricky Martin, and Josh Lucas, ‘Palm Royale’ promises a delightful blend of humor, intrigue, and period charm. If you’re hungry for more tales of ambition and social intrigue, here are 8 shows like ‘Palm Royale’ that promise to captivate and entertain.

8. Dynasty (2017-2022)

‘Dynasty‘ is a modern reboot of the classic 1980s soap opera of the same name, developed by Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Sallie Patrick. Inspired by the original series created by Richard and Esther Shapiro, ‘Dynasty’ follows the Carrington family as they navigate power struggles, betrayal, and manipulation within the world of high finance and corporate intrigue. Stellar performances are delivered by Elizabeth Gillies, Grant Show, and Nicollette Sheridan, each leaving a lasting impression on viewers. Similarly, ‘Palm Royale’ explores the ambitions of an ambitious woman striving to break into America’s most exclusive society, mirroring the themes of wealth, status, and treachery depicted in ‘Dynasty’.

7. Feud (2017-)

‘Feud’ is an anthology series created by Ryan Murphy, Jaffe Cohen, and Michael Zam, focusing on infamous feuds in Hollywood history. The first season, ‘Feud: Bette and Joan’, centers on the legendary rivalry between actresses Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) during the production of the film ‘What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?’. It explores themes of ambition, competition, and the challenges faced by women in the entertainment industry. Similarly, ‘Palm Royale’ dives into the cutthroat world of social climbing, where individuals vie for acceptance and status in an exclusive society, showcasing the parallels between the glamorous yet ruthless worlds depicted in both series.

6. Emily in Paris (2020-)

‘Emily in Paris‘ is a romantic comedy-drama created by Darren Star, known for his work on ‘Sex and the City’. The show follows Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), a young marketing executive from Chicago who unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris. As she navigates the challenges of working in a new city and adapting to French culture, Emily finds herself caught up in a whirlwind of romance, friendship, and professional ambitions. The series features a talented cast, including Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu in significant roles. Similarly, ‘Palm Royale’ explores the aspirations of an ambitious woman striving to break into high society, paralleling Emily’s journey of self-discovery and cultural immersion in the glamorous backdrop of Paris.

5. The Astronaut Wives Club (2015)

‘The Astronaut Wives Club’, created by Stephanie Savage, is a captivating historical drama that chronicles the lives of the wives of America’s pioneering astronauts during the space race of the 1960s. Led by a talented ensemble cast, including JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Yvonne Strahovski, and Dominique McElligott, the series delves into the personal sacrifices and triumphs of these women as they navigate the pressures of fame, marriage, and societal expectations. Much like ‘Palm Royale’, which explores the ambitions of individuals striving for acceptance in an exclusive society, ‘The Astronaut Wives Club’ portrays the resilience and determination of its characters as they seek to carve out their own identities amidst a backdrop of historical significance.

4. Good Girls Revolt (2015)

‘Good Girls Revolt’ shares thematic similarities with ‘Palm Royale’ in its exploration of societal barriers and the pursuit of empowerment. Set in the 1960s, the series follows a group of young female researchers at a fictional news magazine who demand equal treatment and opportunities in the workplace. Created by Dana Calvo, the show features a talented ensemble cast, including Genevieve Angelson, Anna Camp, and Erin Darke. Inspired by real events and partly based on Lynn Povich’s book, ‘Good Girls Revolt’ highlights the struggles and triumphs of its characters as they challenge the status quo and strive for recognition and respect in a male-dominated industry, resonating with the themes of ambition and social climbing depicted in ‘Palm Royale’.

3. Funny Woman (2023)

‘Funny Woman’, a British drama series helmed by director Oliver Parker and adapted by Morwenna Banks from Nick Hornby’s best-selling novel ‘Funny Girl’, mirrors the aspirational themes of ‘Palm Royale’. Starring Gemma Arterton alongside a talented ensemble including Tom Bateman, David Threlfall, and Rupert Everett, the show chronicles Barbara Parker’s (stage name Sophie Straw) rise to fame as a comedy star in 1960s London’s male-dominated sitcom industry. Similarly, ‘Palm Royale’ delves into the ambitions of individuals striving for recognition and success in an exclusive society, resonating with Parker’s journey of breaking barriers and achieving prominence in her field.

2. GLOW (2017-2019)

‘GLOW’, a comedy-drama series created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, aligns thematically with ‘Palm Royale’ through its exploration of ambition. The show, inspired by the 1980s women’s wrestling promotion of the same name, features an ensemble cast led by Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Marc Maron. Set in Los Angeles during the 1980s, ‘GLOW’ follows a group of misfit actresses who find unexpected empowerment and sisterhood through the world of professional wrestling. Similarly, ‘Palm Royale’ delves into the aspirations of individuals striving for acceptance and influence within an exclusive society, paralleling the themes of camaraderie and self-discovery portrayed in ‘GLOW’.

1. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-2023)

Fans of ‘Palm Royale’ will find ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘ equally captivating for its exploration of strong, independent women navigating societal expectations. Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the series follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a 1950s housewife who discovers a talent for stand-up comedy after her husband cheats on her. With its witty dialogue, vibrant characters, and stunning period setting, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ offers a delightful blend of humor, drama, and female empowerment. The ensemble cast includes Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, and Michael Zegen, delivering standout performances that make the show a must-watch for fans of ‘Palm Royale’.

