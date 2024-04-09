Netflix’s ‘Tall Pines’ Begins Production in Toronto in June

The production of Netflix’s ‘Tall Pines’ is slated to commence in Toronto, Ontario, in June. Mae Martin created the limited series and serves as a showrunner along with Ryan Scott. Martin will also star in the eight-episode show.

The series revolves around Abby and Leila, two sixteen-year-old “potheads” who are sent to Tall Pines, a correctional school in rural Oregon run by an unregulated, murderous cult. Once there, they face an existential battle to retain their friendship, their sanity, and their lives. Meanwhile, Detective Dempsey (Martin) moves to Tall Pines with their wife, who grew up there and wishes to return home to raise their soon-to-be-born child. When Dempsey discovers the truth about Tall Pines and their wife’s deeper connections to the evils the town protects, they must work with Abby and Leila to take it down from the inside.

Martin’s recent credits include Grace St. James in ‘The Flight Attendant.’ They also co-created and co-wrote Netflix’s comedy-drama series ‘Feel Good,’ in which they also starred as Mae, a recovering addict and comedian who navigates their addictive tendencies and intense romanticism. Martin also appeared in ‘Baroness Von Sketch Show’ and contributed as a writer. Additionally, they have acted in shows like ‘Uncle’ and ‘Outsiders,’ while also writing for projects such as ‘Comedians of the World’ and ‘Jon Richardson: Ultimate Worrier.’

“Tall Pines is a story I’ve been dying to tell for years, and I’m beyond excited for people to see what we have in store. It’s going to be an insane roller coaster and so different from anything I’ve done before. Very, very grateful to Netflix for supporting it, and I can’t wait to get going,” said Martin in a statement.

Ryan Scott previously wrote two episodes of Apple TV+’s ‘Servant,’ which revolves around a Philadelphia couple dealing with a tragic loss that leads to mysterious occurrences in their home. Additionally, he contributed to ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ a spin-off of ‘The Walking Dead’ that depicts the aftermath of the zombie apocalypse on the West Coast concurrent with events that unfold in Atlanta. Scott also penned an episode of ‘The Bastard Executioner,’ in which oppressed commoners seek revenge against the nobility. His writing credits extend to projects such as ‘Graceland,’ ‘Revenge,’ and ‘Torchwood.’

The primary filming location of the series, Toronto, has previously served as the backdrop for various renowned productions, including ‘Gray’ and ‘Priscilla.’

