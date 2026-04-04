Marsha Allen: What Happened to Harold Allen’s Wife?

In December 2022, Harold Allen of Jackson County, Indiana, passed away at his home. He was 52 years old at the time and had been sick in the weeks leading up to his death, so no foul play was initially suspected. It was only in September 2023, when a burglary was reported at the same address, that the police came to interview people who alleged that Marsha had been involved in her husband’s death. CBS’ ’48 Hours: The Root Beer Float Murder’ features the case and details Marsha’s alleged involvement.

Marsha Allen Was Married to Harold For About a Year Before His Death

Marsha was born on July 21, 1971, to Allen and Teresa White. She grew up in Scottsburg, Indiana, in a good, loving environment. She went on to become a Medical Assistant at First Urology in Seymour, Indiana, and was also blessed with two children. Her kids, Ashley Jones and Jamie Allen Buxton, were very important to her, and she made sure they had a good, loving childhood and a stable life. In the early 2020s, Marsha seemed to be beginning a new chapter in her life. She married Harold Allen and settled down in Freetown, Indiana. They had a very happy year together, but in October 2022, he fell sick and was taken to the emergency room twice.

He was not doing too well in the weeks that followed, and on December 20, 2022, Marsha called the police and told them that Harold was not doing well. By the time they arrived, he had already passed away. Everyone offered their love and support to Marsha, and she continued living in the same house, but soon another crime occurred there. On September 19, 2023, a burglary was reported, and two men were arrested in connection with it. One of them alleged that he had been hired by Marsha’s daughter, Ashley. He also claimed that Marsha and Ashley had allegedly killed Harold by poisoning him. The police immediately launched an investigation to determine what had transpired.



Marsha Allen Allegedly Tried to Poison Her Husband Many Times

The police began by looking at the texts and emails exchanged between Marsha Allen and Ashley Jones after executing a search warrant on their phones. They found that the mother and daughter had allegedly been planning for a long time. According to the police affidavit, in October 2022, Ashley allegedly ordered pong pong seeds from an online seller, which on November 28, 2022, Marsha allegedly made into brownies that Harold consumed. It has been alleged that she also sent a text to her daughter stating that she was frustrated and said, “I wish it would reach its climax… lol.”

Then, in December 2022, they allegedly ordered water hemlock and tried giving it to Harold in various forms, such as in his margarita and a soda, but this did not work as well. Finally, on December 13, 2022, Ashley allegedly ordered ethylene glycol online, and on December 19, 2022, Marsha allegedly mixed it into his root beer float. He fell sick and passed away the next day. The police took Ashley into custody, during which she allegedly confessed to buying the antifreeze. She also accused her mother of plotting the crime to get access to Harold’s money. By April 2023, Marha had left her job at Coram CVS as an Admissions PAR IV Specialty Infusion. She had another job at McKennon Health Solutions as a Territory Case Manager, which she also left at the same time. On October 16, 2023, the police went to question Marsha in relation to the case. After they left, she passed away in her home on the same day, having taken her own life by overdose. Ashley is currently incarcerated and awaiting trial, and Marsha was never convicted of any crime.