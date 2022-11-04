Martin Anderson Murder: Where Are Lorna Elridge and Tom Bird Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Deadly Affairs: Betrayed By Love: Ambushed’ follows the slaying of 34-year-old Martin Anderson while he was returning with his family from Manhattan to Emporia, Kansas, in November 1983. The episode lays down the complex chain of events that led to the catching of the perpetrators clearly and concisely for readers to comprehend. If you’re intrigued to know the identity and current whereabouts of the perpetrator, here is what we know.

How Did Martin Anderson Die?

Martin Kenneth “Marty” Anderson was born on December 8, 1948, in Wellington in Sumner County, Kansas, to Kenneth F. and Maxine Viele Anderson. He graduated from Wellington High School in 1966 and Southwestern College at Winfield in 1970 before earning his degree from Hutchinson Hospital School of Medical Training. He got married to Lorna Anderson Eldridge Moore on June 23, 1973, in Hutchinson, and their marriage bore them four daughters.

Martin worked as a lab technician at the Newman Regional Health laboratory. On November 4, 1983, the 34-year-old was killed by masked assailants in a field adjacent to Highway 177, about 5 miles south of its junction with Interstate Highway 70. His autopsy report disclosed that Martin had suffered three gunshot wounds to his head. He was with his wife and children at the time of the murder, with them being a witness to the horrific crime.

Who Killed Martin Anderson?

Investigators decided to question the wife, Lorna, about the fateful incident that took place in the late hours of November 4. She said that the family had been driving back to Emporia from Manhattan when she had some ice cream in the car that did not seem to agree with her. She decided to pull over at the dilapidated field adjacent to Highway 177 to vomit. Lorna told the investigators that as she got out of the vehicle, she dropped her car keys, and Martin returned to the field to search for the keys.

As Martin was looking for the car keys, Lorna claimed that a masked assailant came out of nowhere and shot her husband to death. Investigators found shell casings at the scene that indicated a .22 handgun was used as the murder weapon. A passing motorist came to the help of the distressed family and called 911, but it was too late when the emergency respondents arrived at the scene. One of the most tragic parts was that at least one of the couple’s four daughters was a witness to the brutal shooting of her father.

However, investigators found the whole story a little suspicious, especially that of a shooter waiting in an abandoned field at such late hours. They began to look into Lorna to find out that she was not what she seemed initially. She allegedly had a long string of extramarital affairs while her husband was at work, and the investigators brought many of them in for questioning. They hit gold with her hairdresser, Dan Carter, who confessed to acting as a go-between with a Mississippi hitman and Lorna.

He confessed that Lorna had given her money which he gave to an individual named Gregory Curry, who passed it on to the unnamed assassin. The assassin was never charged, but Dan and Gregory pleaded guilty to criminal solicitation in Martin’s death. Investigators searched the Anderson residence to find love letters sent to her by Rev. Thomas Bird “Tom” Bird, her alleged lover. She used to work as the secretary at Faith Lutheran Church, the same church where Tom was the minister. They brought Lorna for questioning, who admitted that she and Tom carried out her husband’s murder and accused Tom of murdering his wife.

Where Are Lorna Elridge and Tom Bird Today?

Lorna was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, while Tim was convicted of plotting Martin’s death and first-degree murder of his wife, Sandra Bird. The authorities had initially ruled the July 17, 1983 death of Sandra as an automobile accident. But the case was re-opened, and Tom was charged with first-degree murder in Sandra’s case after Lorna’s testimony. He was, however, acquitted of first-degree murder in the slaying of Martin. No one was ever charged with the death of Martin.

Tom was tried for Martin’s death in the summer of 1984 and was sentenced to two and a half to seven years in prison on the criminal solicitation charge. He was also convicted of first-degree murder in Sandra’s death and sentenced to life in prison. He married Terri, a schoolteacher in prison, and was paroled in June 2004. He was released from parole supervision in 2006 and reportedly lived in Wyandotte County with his wife.

Lorna pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal solicitation to commit the first-degree murders of Sandra and Martin and was already serving a prison sentence since September 1985. According to Kansas Department of Corrections records, the first solicitation took place about two months before Sandy’s death, while the second occurred about two months before Martin’s death. She pleaded guilty in November 1988 to second-degree murder in her husband’s slaying and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Lorna married Randy Eldridge in 1985 and got divorced in 1990. She went on to marry Terry Moore in 2004. She was released from prison in 2007 and had been under parole supervision in Reno County till February 17, 2014. As of now, she is in her late 60s and free from state supervision, leading a private life away from the public eye.

