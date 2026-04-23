Martín Murano: Where is Yiya Murano’s Son Now?

Netflix’s ‘Yiya Murano: Death at Tea Time’ presents a detailed account of the crimes committed by Yiya Murano, but it also explores another important aspect of her life. It highlights her relationship with her son, Martín Murano, and includes his interview as part of the narrative. Martín speaks about the time when his mother was arrested and reflects on how their relationship evolved after her release. He also discusses his resentment and shares his perspective on her both as a person and as a mother.

Martín Murano Lost His Father the Same Year His Mother Was Convicted of Homicide

Martín Murano was the son of Antonio Murano and Yiya Murano. He grew up in the Monserrat area of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and had a fairly middle-class upbringing. According to his account, he claimed that Yiya was never very affectionate or loving towards him while he was growing up. He alleged that while his father, a lawyer, would spend a lot of time with him, she would largely keep to herself. Martin said that what he remembers is being around 10 years old when his mother began taking him to the Castelar Hotel, where a man named Héctor Cantón would meet her, while he enjoyed sweet treats that Yiya had purchased.

Martin said he did not understand much at the time, but later Yiya confirmed that the man was someone she had been having an affair with. He also recalled that their house had two telephones with a single connection, and at times he would pick up the phone when his mother was on a call and overhear conversations, although he said he did not fully understand them as they mostly involved financial matters. In 1979, when Yiya was arrested from her home, Martín was present, and his father had to explain to him what had happened. He also stated that his father never believed that his mother was guilty.

Martín said that in 1982, his mother simply returned home, and at first, he believed she had escaped from prison, until she told him she had been acquitted. He continued to share an apartment with Yiya, but in 1985, she was convicted again, and in the same year, his father, Antonio, also passed away. As Martín grew older, he built a career as a stuntman and later began writing a book about life with his mother. When he released this book, titled ‘Mi madre, Yiya Murano,’ in 1994, it attracted a lot of attention, and he appeared on various news channels to discuss it. After Yiya’s release in 1995, she publicly countered his allegations, and the two even confronted each other on a television show, leading to a widely discussed on-air showdown.

Martín Murano Often Hosts Radio Shows Today

After her release, the mother and son disagreed on many things, and Martín Murano felt humiliated by his mother and the way she portrayed him. He went on to release another book titled ‘Cocaína, suicidio y desamor.’ He has claimed that when he was around 10 years old, he allegedly saw his mother put drops into a cake she had baked for him and then change her mind about him eating it just minutes before he took the first bite. He has said that he believes it was an attempted poisoning. In some interviews, Martin has also alleged that when Yiya was convicted in 1985, she planned to elope, and that he was allegedly placed under surveillance and made to contact her before she was arrested, though this version has not been confirmed.

Martin’s earlier work as a stunt actor in ‘Hostage,’ which was released in 1992, and ‘Alta Comedia,’ which was released in 1994, was important to him, and he has since worked as an actor, director, radio host, writer, and stuntman. It seems like he has written another book and is probably in the process of a film project based on his life’s story. In September 2023, he put his mother’s infamous tea set, allegedly linked to poisoning claims, up for sale and announced he would donate the money to an animal shelter. He is a big animal lover himself and is the happiest when surrounded by them. Martín has stated that his relationship with his mother never improved, and that when she passed away in 2014, she was living alone in a geriatric home and they had no contact. He has said he does not want to defend her actions in any capacity and wishes to distance himself from her identity and legacy.

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