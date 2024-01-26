Martin Sage: Shere Hite’s Ex-Boyriend is Still Based in New York Today

As a documentary living up to its title in every way imaginable, Nicole Newnham-directed ‘The Disappearance of Shere Hite’ can only be described as equal parts baffling, educating, and intriguing. That’s because it delves deep into the remarkable career of this titular late feminist sex educator to really give her the credit she deserves as media backlash while she was active had ensured her drop from conversations. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about journalist Martin Sage — one of Shere’s earliest supporters turned boyfriend turned lifelong close friend — we’ve got the necessary details for you.

Who is Martin Sage?