Marvin Marable: Where is Lita and Jim Sullivan’s Friend Now?

It was in January 1987 when the entire high society of Atlanta, Georgia, was left shaken to the core as 35-year-old Lita McClinton Sullivan was brutally shot to death at her doorstep. However, as explored in ABC’s ’20/20: A Puzzling Murder,’ arguably the worst aspect of this entire ordeal was that investigators weren’t able to apprehend her assailants until years later. They did have their fair share of suspicions on those closest to her, including on Marvin Darnell Marable, yet the one responsible for the matter was her estranged husband and the man he’d hired to shoot her.

Marvin Marable Proudly Served His Country for Years

Although not much regarding Marvin’s early years or upbringing is publicly available, we do know he enlisted to be in the army almost as soon as he was able. In fact, he actually served as a commissioned officer in the Army and Army National Guard for years before evolving into a police officer with the Mount Vernon, New York Police Department. Little did he know that his work there would get him such recognition that he would soon manage to evolve into a state trooper with the New York State Police assigned to the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force.

Unfortunately, when Marvin was just at the peak of his career, an injury forced him to retire, and he had to figure out a whole new path for himself so as to provide for himself and his family. That’s when he chose to pursue a degree in criminal justice from Iona College in New York, just to then relocate to Atlanta, Georgia, before becoming a government contractor and real estate investor. That’s also where he became close to socialite Lita and business executive millionaire Jim Sullivan through his then-wife Poppy, as she had been best friends with the former for years.

Marvin Marable Was A Person of Interest in Lita’s Murder

According to Marvin’s own accounts, he found Jim Sullivan to be quite “abrasive” from the moment they first met, yet he maintained their social relationship for the sake of their wives. In fact, he went as far as to say, “[Jim] felt that he was the authority over everything, and there is no way anybody could know more than [he did]. Had it not been for Poppy’s relationship with Lita, Jim and I would have never socialized.” Nevertheless, as both their marriages began to fall apart around the same time and Jim learned Marvin had tapes of conversations Lita had with Poppy while at their residence, he asked for them, and the latter obliged.

Marvin had actually bugged his home telephone after growing worried that his own wife was planning to file for divorce, so he had many tapes, and he ended up sending around 40 to Jim. However, when he got them back, he realized five of them were missing and decided to cut off all communication with him for good. But Jim did contact him again around 8 months later, asking if his estranged wife still drove the same car and resided in their Buckhead townhouse as if getting more information for their divorce case, but Marvin simply stated he hadn’t spoken to or seen Lita in months.

The former police officer had no idea Lita would be gunned down at her doorstep a mere three days later, just for local authorities to believe he had a hand in it owing to his call with Jim. Marvin did explain the situation to investigators, but there was still a cloud of suspicion over his head as a possible conspirator, so he and his loved ones continue to be questioned for years to come. In fact, it was only once hitman Phillip Harwood and James were arrested, convicted, and sentenced for good that he found some peace, but nearly two decades had passed by this point, and he too had moved.

Marvin Marable is Now a Virginia Resident and Author

As per Marvin’s accounts, he relocated to New York by 1990 owing to the social isolation he felt following his divorce and Lita’s homicide, but it persisted there too. He tried to maintain his government contracting business while also developing a consulting organization, yet he maintained that even new clients dropped him whenever Georgia police or the FBI called seeking information about him. He thus ended up relocating to Virginia in 1993, where he got a job as a probation and parole officer and tried to continue his government contracting business on the side.

Marvin actually managed to settle down in this state with the help of a new love and a new family, making it relatively easier for him to move forward from the past for good too. This also encouraged him to talk about his experiences, leading him to publish a memoir called ‘Deadly Roses: The Twenty-Year Curse’ in 2011. Since then, from what we can tell, this remarried and retired Virginia Department of Corrections parole officer has even begun working on a new book titled ‘A State Trooper’s Log (9125 To Hawthorne)’ while being based in Fredericksburg, where he is surrounded by loved ones at every step of the way.

