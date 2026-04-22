Mary Haskins Gray: Where is Michael Barisone’s Former Girlfriend Now?

In August 2019, Mary Haskins Gray was present at the Hawthorne Hill farm in New Jersey when the incident involving Michael Barisone and Lauren Kanarek unfolded. As tensions on the property had reportedly been building for some time, Mary later became a key witness during the legal proceedings as Barisone’s then-girlfriend. When the case went to trial in March 2022, she testified on behalf of the defense and she described her experiences at the farm before the incident. Her account and involvement in the case have also been featured in Netflix’s ‘Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill,’ where her testimony contributes to the broader narrative surrounding the incident.

Mary Haskins Gray Was Working as an Equestrienne While Dating Michael Barisone

Mary Haskins Gray was born in Greensboro to her parents, Page Gray and Dick Gray. Her passion for horses began remarkably early at just three years old, after attending a birthday party at Henson Farms. By age five, she had already become proficient in combined training and eventing under the guidance of Cami Bell and through her involvement in Pony Club. A year later, in 1996, she discovered dressage and began training with Tami Batts and went on to compete in her first dressage show at age seven.

Through her school years, she continued to refine her skills, training with Batts until her junior year and later with Sidley Payne. In 1999, she partnered with Fregat, a Russian Budenny gelding nicknamed “Gaza,” who would remain her mount for the next eight years. While attending North Carolina State University in the early 2000s, she trained with Dennis Callin and David Taylor, alongside regular coaching from Monica Theodorescu and George Theodorescu. Her competitive breakthrough came in 2002 and 2003 at the National Young Rider Championship in Gladstone, where she secured back-to-back victories, sweeping all classes in 2003.

That same year, she represented Region 1 at the North American Young Rider Championships in Quebec, winning Individual Gold and Team Silver, along with a standout freestyle score of 74%. In 2003, she was awarded the Torchbearer Grant, allowing her to train in Germany at Gestut Lindenhof and compete at the Waldfried Euro Cup Final in Frankfurt, where she placed third. In 2005, she started her own venture, named Mary Haskins Dressage, out of North Carolina and started training Grand Prix horses.

Mary Haskins Gray Spoke to a CPS Worker on the Day of the Shooting

It was through work that Mary Haskins Gray met Michael Barisone and the two of them started dating around 2015. By 2018, she used to spend a lot of time at the Hawthorne Hill farm in New Jersey, where her kids also stayed. She trained Lauren Karanek many times and according to the accounts of some people, the relationship between them was not friendly. On August 7, 2019, when a CPS worker arrived at the farm and began speaking with Mary about the safety of her children, she was unaware that Michael had gone to the nearby residence and shot Kanarek twice in the chest. Barisone was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

During his trial in March 2022, Mary was called to testify for the defense. In court, she described the situation at the farm as increasingly tense, attributing the “toxic” environment to Lauren’s alleged behavior. She stated that the circumstances had become so concerning that she felt the need to hire a security guard for protection. Mary also testified that Barisone had kissed her goodbye before taking the gun and leaving. Additionally, she claimed that Lauren had filed a false CPS report and referred to Lauren and Rob Goodwin as “squatters” on the property.

Mary Haskins Gray is Leading a Fulfilling Life With Her Husband Today

Mary Haskins Gray continues to run her dressage clinic from West Palm Beach, where she is an established Grand Prix dressage trainer and an active rider. Her passion for horses remains as strong as ever, and over the years, she has trained numerous riders and developed horses across levels, helping many achieve their competitive goals. Alongside her work in the arena, she has also collaborated with well-known equestrian brands such as MDC Stirrups, Triple Crown, Total Saddle Fit, and 70 Degrees.

On the personal front, she found love again and, in June 2022, married Dakota McLeod. The couple has built a fulfilling life together, raising her two children, Banks and Liles Gurganus, in a supportive and close-knit environment. In 2024, they welcomed a daughter together, Eloise, further expanding their family. Today, Mary has a deeply fulfilling personal life. Surrounded by her family and continuing to do what she loves, she has reached a stage where both her career and home life feel complete and rewarding.

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