Where is Michael Barisone Now? Update on the Horseman

In August 2019, Michael Barisone was arrested at his property in Long Valley after a shooting incident in which he fired two shots and injured Lauren Kanarek. She was living there at the time and training at his dressage facility. Following his arrest, Barisone claimed that he was not in full control of his actions and that the incident stemmed from escalating tensions between them. The case and its surrounding events have been explored in Netflix’s ‘Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill,’ which includes interviews and presents a detailed timeline of what transpired during the conflict and its aftermath.

Michael Barisone Made Several 911 Calls in the Days Preceding the Shooting Incident

Michael Barisone was born in New York, where his passion for riding first began. He trained extensively from a young age and went on to earn recognition by winning USDF Junior/Young Rider medals. By the 1990s, he had progressed to competing on the international stage and became a member of the US Equestrian Team in 1991. His career highlights include being part of the squad that won gold at the 1997 Nations Cup in England and competing at the 2008 Olympic Games. Following his competitive success, he founded his own dressage clinics to train both horses and riders. Over the years, he developed and trained numerous horses from young stock to Grand Prix level, achieving more than 100 CDI wins on nine horses he personally brought up. He also served on the board of the US Equestrian Federation.

At his dressage clinic located at Hawthorne Hill in Long Valley, New Jersey, Michael first brought in Lauren Kanarek for training. She arrived at the farm with her boyfriend, Rob Goodwin, along with two horses, and was provided accommodation in a two-story house on the property while she trained. Barisone later stated that her skill level did not initially match the expectations for some of the horses at the clinic. During her time there, she trained alongside Mary Haskins Gray, his then-girlfriend, and Justin Hardin, another member of his team. He claimed that tensions began to rise after Lauren started riding a horse he believed was above her ability without his approval. As a result, he removed her from riding that horse. Even after the issue was reportedly resolved between them, Barisone said that the conflict and strain in their relationship continued to persist.

Michael stated that the Facebook posts made by Lauren caused him fear and anxiety. He also expressed concern about the safety of Gray’s children, who were living on the property at the time. Barisone further alleged that he had seen Lauren and Goodwin in nearby wooded areas, which made him afraid to leave his home. During this period, he made multiple 911 calls reporting what he described as harassment, although police indicated they were limited in their ability to intervene in what were considered civil disputes. He also claimed that Lauren and Goodwin refused to leave the premises after flooding affected the farm, despite his request for them to vacate so he could move into the two-story house. Barisone later said he was under extreme emotional stress and that, after being shown a firearm by Ruth Cox, he chose to keep it for his own protection.

Michael Barisone Was Not Found Guilty on the Basis of His Insanity Plea

On August 7, 2019, Michael Barisone was inside his home at Hawthorne Hill in Long Valley when he noticed a Child Protective Services worker arrive and speak with Mary Haskins Gray. Barisone claimed he overheard references to “sexual abuse,” which he said triggered a severe emotional reaction and left him with little memory of what followed. According to accounts, he then retrieved a 9mm handgun and walked to the house where Lauren Kanarek and Rob Goodwin were staying. He shot Lauren twice in the chest and also attempted to shoot Goodwin. Responding officers arrived shortly after and arrested him at the scene. He was charged in August 2019 with two charges of attempted murder and weapons offenses and remained in custody until his trial began in March 2022.

Michael appeared in court during his trial with long hair and a disheveled appearance. His defense team entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, arguing that he was not in a stable mental state at the time of the shooting and therefore could not be held criminally responsible. To support this claim, the defense presented Facebook posts made by Lauren, which they characterized as threatening in nature, though she denied this during her testimony. The defense also called a psychiatrist who diagnosed Barisone with delusional disorder and persistent depressive disorder. In contrast, a prosecution psychiatrist did not support those findings. At the conclusion of the trial, Barisone was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Michael Barisone is Appealing His Ban From SafeSport Today

Michael Barisone was committed to Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital in Morris Plains, New Jersey, following his verdict and did not serve time in prison. In November 2023, he was discharged under strict conditions, including restrictions on firearm possession, limits on alcohol use, mandatory ongoing therapy, and a requirement to remain in New Jersey for a specified period. In parallel legal proceedings, Barisone and his associated business entity, Sweet Grass LLC, were sued by Lauren Kanarek in 2019.

While the lawsuit involving the company was resolved through a confidential settlement, Barisone later filed a countersuit against Lauren in late 2022, and both parties eventually dropped their respective claims. Prior to his criminal trial, Barisone also filed a lawsuit against local police, alleging failure to properly respond to his repeated 911 calls, but that case was later dismissed. By 2025, Michael had relocated to Florida, where he continues to live with his fiancée, Lara Osborne. During this period, Osborne also launched a GoFundMe campaign that reportedly raised around $85,000 to support his rehabilitation and ongoing expenses.

In July 2025, Barisone filed a lawsuit against the US Equestrian Federation, alleging violations of the Safe Sport Authorization Act. He claimed the organization failed to properly report prior complaints involving threats and abuse connected to Lauren. The case remains ongoing with no resolution reached. In December 2025, Barisone received a permanent sanction from the US Center for SafeSport on grounds including sexual harassment, emotional misconduct, and violations of national governing body policies. He has since appealed the decision, and Osborne has publicly defended him, although he is currently not active in his former professional role.

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