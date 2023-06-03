Mashle: Magic and Muscles Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained

In ‘Mashle: Magic and Muscles’ or ‘Mashle’ episode 8 titled ‘Mash Burnedead and the Wolves of Magic,’ Lance plans to attack the Magia Lupus members as he knows that they plan to come after him and his friends. Silva and other students in the infirmary have the nightmare of losing their magical powers. Later Lemon is turned into one of Abel’s dolls and Mash along with his friends manage to find the Magia Lupus’ hideout. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Mashle: Magic and Muscles’ or simply ‘Mashle’ episode 8. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Episode 8 Recap

After their recent encounter with Magia Lupus, Lance is constantly planning to be better equipped to face their enemies. Meanwhile, Mash is simply lost in his own world most of the time and is probably more worried about his cream puffs than school politics. Lance wants to attack the Magia Lupus at their dorm but dorm locations have deliberately been kept a secret so no one knows where to find them.

Later that day, Lemon invites her friends to visit the infirmary with her. There they meet Silva who along with other students had the horrible dream of losing their magical powers. The following night, Lance, Mash, Dot, and Finn patrol the passages so that they can ensure that students in their dorms are safe. This is exactly when they find Lemon who has been turned into one of Abel’s dolls.

Although they are naturally a bit angry, they think strategically and end up discovering a gate presumably to the Lang dorm. When they enter, they end up on a battlefield where a student recruited by the Third Fang is waiting to fight them. Dot takes it upon himself to fight the guy and ends up winning after a brief battle. Mash and his friends are then sucked into the ground and end up getting send to different locations where members of Magia Lupus are waiting for them.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Episode 8 Ending: Which Members of Magia Lupus Does Mash and His Friends Fight?

After they are separated, Mash and his friends find themselves alone in secret underground passages or rooms. It soon becomes quite evident that they will now face the upper echelon of the Magia Lupus. Lance ends up in a huge empty room and is disturbed by an ominous voice behind him. Suddenly, the Third Fang named Wirth Mádl shows up right in front of him prepared for a battle. He is quite confident and even confesses that he was more interested in fighting Mash.

Meanwhile, Finn and Dot end up in the same room together. Magia Lupus’ Fifth Fang, Love Cute and Fourth Fang, Milo Genius are waiting for them there. Both of them are double-liners which means Finn and Dot have a tough fight ahead of them. Finn starts to panic but Dot sees this as an opportunity. He points out that this is his and Dot’s chance to prove themselves. Since their enemies are double-liners, they are magically gifted, so a win against them as underdogs will make Finn and Dot formidable magicians.

Elsewhere, Mash finds himself in a dark passage. He seems completely unbothered by the challenges ahead of him and remains calm. Suddenly, Abyss shows up in front of him and praises his swift attack the previous day. Somehow, he has figured out that Mash cannot use magic and talks openly about it. Abyss reassures Mash that he has nothing to worry about and even goes as far as saying that he understands him as he is also someone who has been abhorred by society.

However, he then goes on to clarify that even though he understands that Mash probably has his reasons to be at the Easton Magic Academy, that does not negate his purpose in any way. With an understanding that they are dedicated to a cause that is just in their eyes, Mash and Abyss prepare to fight each other with everything they have.

