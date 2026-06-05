Where Was Masters of the Universe Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Inspired by the eponymous media franchise by Mattel and the second live-action adaptation, ‘Masters of the Universe’ is a superhero action-adventure movie directed by Travis Knight. Alternately titled ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe,’ it centers on Prince Adam, who must return to his home planet, Eternia, which is being destroyed under the rule of Skeletor and his armies of darkness. Once he recovers the Sword of Power, Prince Adam embarks on a mission to protect his father’s kingdom.

While he embraces his responsibilities as He-Man, he aims to go head-to-head against the fiendish ruler with the help of his closest, trusted allies — Teela and Duncan/Man at Arms. Nicholas Galitzine leads the cast as Prince Adam/He-Man, as Camila Mendes, Jared Leto, Idris Elba, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, and Morena Baccarin feature in supporting roles. The adventurous tale mostly unfolds on a fictional planet called Eternia, where He-Man and his allies encounter all kinds of challenges around every corner.

Masters of the Universe Filming Locations

‘Masters of the Universe’ was primarily filmed in England, particularly in London, Wells, Seaton, and Hertfordshire. Additional portions were also reportedly shot in Italy and Iceland. The shooting was originally scheduled for 2019, 2022, and 2023, but was delayed multiple times. Finally, principal photography for the action thriller movie commenced around mid-February 2025 and went on for about four months before wrapping up in June of the same year.

London, England

London reportedly served as the primary production location for ‘Masters of the Universe.’ The capital of England and the United Kingdom is known for its vast and versatile cityscape, making it an ideal filming destination for all kinds of projects. To be specific, the cast and crew members were spotted taping various indoor and outdoor sequences in and around London’s central business district, Canary Wharf, where Adam works. Spots like Cabot Square, Jubilee Park, Canary Wharf tube station, and more seemingly feature in the superhero movie.

Wells, England

The filming unit of ‘Masters of the Universe’ also set up camp in the cathedral city of Wells, nestled on the southern edge of the Mendip Hills in the ceremonial county of Somerset. The Wells Cathedral on Cathedral Green doubles as one of the fictional castles in Eternia. As per reports, more than 200 people worked to build larger-than-life sets at the cathedral to shoot a crucial battle scene. Moreover, several pivotal sequences were lensed in and around Wookey Hole Caves, situated in the village of Wookey Hole. By utilizing numerous locations within Somerset, the production reportedly boosted the ceremonial county’s economy by about £6.6 million.

Other Locations in England

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of ‘Masters of the Universe’ also traveled to other parts of England, including the Beer Quarry Caves located on Quarry Lane near the village of Beer in Devon. Its interiors also reportedly stood in for one of the Eternian castles. The cast and crew members took over the Elstree Studios on Shenley Road in the town of Borehamwood, where they constructed numerous sets to bring the fictional planet of Eternia to life. The film studio is home to a total of nine sound stages, a spacious 1.5-acre backlot, workshops, extensive production offices, dressing rooms, and make-up rooms.

The makers also set up camp at Bray Studios, situated in Water Oakley near Bray in the ceremonial county of Berkshire. Besides offering seven modernized sound stages, the film studio also provides filmmakers with 10 workshops, office and support space, and a backlot area of more than 4 acres. It also houses four properties, including the Water Oakley Cottages, Waterford House, Down Place House, and Water Oakley Farm House. Movies and TV shows like ‘The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus,’ ‘The Curse of Frankenstein,’ ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,’ and ‘Dracula’ were shot using the facilities and amenities of Bray Studios.

Other Locations

To fill the visual canvas for ‘Masters of the Universe,’ the filming unit also traveled to northeastern Italy, where they set up camp near the Dolomite Mountains. In addition, they reportedly set up camp in the Nordic island country of Iceland, situated between the Arctic Ocean and the North Atlantic Ocean. Its scenic landscape makes it an ideal shooting destination for the Travis Knight directorial.

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