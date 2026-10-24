Matías Bagnato: Where is the Flores Massacre Sole Survivor Now?

Matías Bagnato woke up in the middle of the night in February 1994 and saw that his house was on fire. The 16-year-old had grown up in Argentina in that house in Flores, Buenos Aires, with his two younger brothers and his parents. Matías was able to climb out of a window and was taken to the hospital, only to find out that the other four members of his family had passed away. One could only imagine the grief and loss he felt, but his life was made even more difficult by the fear he faced when the convicted killer was released and threatened to kill him. HBO Max’s ‘The Flores Massacre’ (originally titled ‘La Masacre de Flores’) features Matías as he tells his story in his own words.

Matías Bagnato Had Slept With His Door Closed on the Night His House Burned Down

Matías Bagnato was the eldest son of José and Alicia Bagnato. They lived in a two-story house on Baldomero Fernández in Flores, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Matías had two younger brothers, Fernando and Alejandro, and shared a typical and loving sibling relationship with them. They played together, fought with each other, and knew what it meant to be a family in the truest sense. José owned a sneaker factory that had seen some good years, but Matías said that although he did not understand much about finances, he could sense when things started getting difficult for the family financially. He recalled overhearing that his parents had borrowed money from one of their distant relatives, Fructuoso Álvarez González, also known as Cacho.

Matías said that he would often hear the house phone ring in the middle of the night, while his parents worried about the alleged threats they were receiving. He recalled that when his father bought a car, his grandmother, Norma Calzaretta, questioned whether it was the right thing to do. Matías only learned later that his parents had tried to file complaints about the alleged threats they were facing. In one of the episodes, he said that, looking back, he felt the police had not taken the matter seriously. On the night of February 16, 1994, Matías recalled that his brother Fernando had asked if he could sleep in his room, but he was tired and refused. He locked his bedroom door, something he said he rarely did, played some music, and eventually fell asleep.

Matías said he woke up at around 3:30 am on February 17, 1994, to loud noises and an overwhelming feeling of heat. When he opened his door, he saw that the entire house was engulfed in flames. He recalled hearing his family shouting and, when he looked out of the window, saw people gathered outside urging him to jump. Matías followed their instructions and managed to escape. He was taken to the hospital, where he learned that his parents, his two younger brothers, and 11-year-old Nicolás Borda, a friend of Alejandro who had been sleeping over at their house, had all passed away. Matías was left with only his grandmother, Norma Calzaretta, who had been spared because she was in Mar del Plata that night. She immediately came to the hospital to be by her grandson’s side.

Matías Bagnato Faced a Threat to His Life When His Family’s Killer Roamed Free in Argentina

Norma Calzaretta raised Matías after the incident. Although it was not easy, he was glad to have her by his side, and she became like a second mother to him. Matías said that when he realized he was gay, he was apprehensive about coming out to her. When she found out, he recalled that she did not react warmly and threatened to cut him off completely. By then, Matías had started working for a commercial airline and spent much of his time away from home. In 2002, when he had the opportunity to become a contestant on ‘Gran Hermano’, the Argentine version of ‘Big Brother’, a friend encouraged him to take it. He eventually became one of the four finalists in season 3. The show not only gave him an opportunity to share his family’s story on television but also allowed him to come out openly to his grandmother. This time, Norma accepted him for who he was, marking an important moment in their relationship.

One night in 2009, at around 3:30 am, Matías said he received a phone call with a distorted voice on the other end. His thoughts immediately went back to the calls his family had received before the incident. He later found out that Álvarez González had been released and had returned to Argentina. Matías said he believed the threats were coming from his family’s killer. He remained under constant surveillance and vigilance for his safety until González was recaptured in December 2011. Matías eventually returned to his normal life, but he wanted to do more. He turned his attention to advocating for victims’ rights and began working with families of other victims of tragedy.

Matías and others fought for almost six years to pass a law obliging authorities to inform victims about the status of sentence execution. The law also established the National Victim Assistance Center. Matías continued to speak out against his perpetrator in court whenever he applied for early release, saying that he feared for his life. His fight finally came to an end in April 2023, after González passed away that month. By then, Matías’ own life had changed completely. He had found a partner in Nicolás Carames, who gave him the home and love he had almost entirely lost. Meanwhile, his grandmother’s declining health had required her to move into a care home. In June 2020, she passed away amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Matías continues to serve on the Observatorio de Víctimas de Delitos and remains actively involved in monitoring the implementation of victims’ rights laws and reporting violations.

Matías Bagnato is Continuing to Work as a Cabin Crew Member Today

Matías Bagnato is a happy and content man who does what he is passionate about and has a loving family by his side. He and Nicolás Carames celebrated their 13th year of togetherness in February 2026. Matías has expressed that Nicolás has stood by him through some of the biggest chapters of his life and has always been a shoulder to lean on. Having also lost his parents at a young age, Nicolás has been able to understand Matías’ pain and help him navigate it. His brother, Seby, who has been diagnosed with Down syndrome, is also an important part of their family, and the couple shares the responsibility of caring for him. In August 2024, he underwent gastric bypass surgery. He has since lost a significant amount of weight and has been working to maintain a healthier lifestyle.

Matias continues to work as a flight attendant, a profession he loves and credits with helping him rebuild his life. He has been in aviation since 1999 and currently works as a cabin crew member for Aerolíneas Argentinas. He has said that his job helped him make friends, create new memories, and experience things he might not have found elsewhere. Alongside his aviation career, Matías has become a public speaker, sharing his story to inspire others and raise awareness about victims’ rights. Publications and platforms such as Perfil and El Día, Revista Gente, Orato, and Quorum have featured him. Despite everything he has endured, his grandmother, Norma, remains close to his heart in his memories. He continues to cherish her strength and the lessons she taught him. The love of his family will always stay with him, and it is what pushes him to his best each day.

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